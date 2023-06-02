Lifesaving helipad at Mull and Iona Community Hospital gets £400,00 boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lifesaving helipad at Mull and Iona Community Hospital gets £400,00 boost

Islanders received the massive donation from the Help Appeal helicopter helipad charity.

By Louise Glen
A helipad plan on the Isle of Mull has been boosted with a £400,000 cheque from a Help Award. Picture shows staff from the hospital standing outside the front door of the hospital at Java on Mull.
Ambitions for a helipad on the Isle of Mull have been boosted with a £400,000 cheque from a Help Award. Image: Mull and Iona Community Trust.

A lifesaving helipad at Mull and Iona Community Hospital has been boosted by a £400,000 donation from the Help Appeal.

The full cost of providing a helipad at Mull and Iona Community Hospital will be met by the charity.

Help (Helicopter Emergency Landing Pads) is the only charity in the country dedicated to funding hospital helipads. Last year more than 24,000 landings were made on its helipads.

The hospital near Craignure on Mull, is a 45-minute ferry journey away from Oban and around 15minutes away by road from Glenforsa airstrip, which is currently used for medical evacuations by helicopter.

Helipad will be near Mull hospital

By having a permanent, purpose-built hospital helipad, the Scottish Air Ambulance and larger HM Coastguard helicopters will be able to land right next to Mull and Iona Community hospital, which will avoid the need for a transfer by land ambulance to the airstrip.

This will ensure that specialist hospital treatment at another A&E hospital or major trauma centre can be accessed within the “golden hour” which is likely to improve patients’ outcomes.

The golden hour is a concept that critically injured patients are required to receive definitive care within 60minutes from sustaining injuries.

Coastguard helicopter in the air. The helicopter is red and white.
Helicopters will be able to land at the helipad. Image: Paul Reid/ DC Thomson

The helipad will have a modern lighting system with settings for different weather conditions.

It will be radio controlled by the incoming helicopter pilot, with a backup system at the nursing station in the hospital, enabling helicopter landings to take place around the clock.

The Helipad will be known as the Wilson-Thomson Helipad in recognition of the fundraising efforts of John Wilson and the late Dr. Bill Thomson without which Mull and Iona Community Hospital would not have been built.

Cheryl-Anne Paterson, NHS Highland senior charge nurse for Mull and Iona, said: “We are delighted that the hospital will soon have a helipad, the reduction in transfer time to mainland hospitals will significantly improve the life chances for our patients when they need specialist emergency treatment.”

Robert Bertram, Help Appeal’s chief executive said: “Helipads save lives and the community of Mull and Iona requested our help.

“We had no hesitation in supporting them and donating £400,000 for this vital helipad, because when patients need to be transferred for specialist treatment then it is really important that this is done as quickly as possible.”

Construction of the Helipad is underway by local firm TSL Contractors Ltd and is due for completion in summer 2023.

Find out more about the Help Appeal by clicking here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The Loch Maree area has increased to Moderate scarcity in the Highlands.
Scotland warned of water scarcity following warm weather and Highland wildfire
bank transfer scams
‘Massive blow’ as Bank of Scotland announces branch closures in north and north-east
A road maintenance vehicle and a road closure sign block the path of the A87 following a collision.
Two children, 6 and 10, taken to hospital after car and lorry crash near…
Graeme Cran will be taking up the kiltwalk to give back the Friends of the Neuro ward charity. Image: Graeme Cran.
Accountant who had brain tumour joins Kiltwalk for Friends of Neuro Aberdeen, as Highlander…
Gamekeepers tackled the fire on the open hill before it spread to nearby forestry.
Highland gamekeepers call for better prevention measures following days fighting destructive wildfire
Loch Frisa in the Sound of Mull.
CalMac cancels sailings to Mull as Loch Frisa suffers technical fault for second time…
An artists impression of the A83 rest and Be THankful where a long tunnel runs alongside the hillside
Solution for ongoing problems with A83 in Argyll proposed by Transport Scotland
Volunteer Rebekah Brett-Pitt shows off her find at the community dig at Aultcraggie, Brora, which is looking at the remains of Iron Age roundhouses. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sutherland's ancient past: Find out what's been dug up near Brora by volunteers and…
The Bays of Harris Community Estate company has been formed to progress a buyout of the estate. Image John Maher
Bays of Harris community buyout moves a step closer as new company formed
Churchill barrier
Reconstruction of road at first Churchill Barrier could cost millions

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]