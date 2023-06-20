Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters

We talk to FM's freshest faces to find out what they enjoy most about being part of the Skye-based community station.

By Shannon Morrison
Joni Mackillop and Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye, Portree
[Left] Joni Mackillop and [right] Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye. Images supplied by Radio Skye

Radio Skye’s youngest presenters share what it is like to learn about the world of media – all from a studio in Portree.

There is a notion that lingers in Scotland’s rural areas: if you want a ‘good career’ then you must move away.

Despite this, there is a sunny disposition on the Misty Isle.

Local station Radio Skye are showing the younger generation they don’t need to travel far to obtain a career in media.

In fact, they could learn in their own home patch.

Joni: a nine-year-old with something to say

Joni Mackillop is a nine-year-old with her own radio show.

Her mother, Suzy Lee, is Radio Skye’s station manager as well as a presenter, showing the talent runs in the genes.

Joni describes sharing such a unique, special passion with her mother as ‘amazing’.

Suzy Lee - Radio Skye station manager, Joni Mackillop's mother
Pictured: Suzy Lee, Skye Radio station manager and mother to Joni. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

She first presented her show, Kids Mix, in April which now airs every Tuesday at 4pm.

Each week, Joni interviews a pupil from her local school about their favourite subjects in her ‘Kid Experts’ feature.

She shares that her favourite thing about interviewing people from her school is ‘finding out what they have to say’.

She says: “I like bringing people up to the station and finding out more about their favourite subject.”

“My friends have been asking to come back!”

Aged just 11, Somhairle Burrows also had an early start with Radio Skye.

He got involved with the station during the summer holidays last year as part of High Life Highland’s School’s Out programme.

“I had some ideas,” he says. “So I decided to start a show – something not too long, and pre-recorded.”

Somhairle enjoys how easy it is to get creative on radio. “If you have an idea, you can just switch on the mic, record it and go on air.”

He hosts ‘the Half Hour Show with Somhairle Burrows‘ every Monday, where he brings listeners a wide range of content from shinty reports to dad jokes.

For his birthday, Somhairle took his friends to Radio Skye. He says “every chair in the studio was used.”

“My friends have been asking to come back!” he says. “They want to do it in the summer holidays when we’re all off school. They found it quite fun.”

Youth Space scheme is ‘tailored’ to trainees

Robert John MacInnes started out with Radio Skye as a presenter in 2016.

Today, he is not only a presenter, but is also a member of the Radio Skye board and a Youth Space mentor.

His role involves helping Skye’s younger generation to learn new skills – from media to confidence building.

Robert chats to Mohsen Amini from Talisk before their incredible stage entrance at Skye Live Festival on the final night. They did an amazing set with Mohsen recognising last year's appearance at the festival, which led to their brilliant success over the past year. Have a listen…

Posted by Radio Skye on Monday, 15 May 2023

“In a rural area, like here on Skye and Lochalsh, it can be very difficult to find specialist opportunities,” he says.

“Quite often that means they are having to move to Inverness or Glasgow because it is such a specialist subject.”

“The Youth Space scheme gives people an opportunity to do that whilst staying in the local area.”

Robert also shares that the Youth Space programme is tailor made to the trainee.

“They do not have to have any prior media experience and can operate at their own pace,” he explains. “For example, there is no pressure to present live.”

“So, if you wanted to come and learn all the skills but keep it as more of a hobby or a confidence builder, we can do that.”

Youth Space has made Sam ‘more confident’

Sam MacLeod was the very first recruit of the Youth Space programme, and has been involved for just under two months to date.

Sam wants to pursue a career in media once he leaves school, particularly in sports journalism or punditry.

Within his first month, he had already read the news live on air alongside his mentor, Robert MacInnes.

Radio Skye presenters: Robert MacInnes, Gina Mills, Suzy Lee and Sam MacLeod.
Radio Skye presenters: Robert MacInnes, Gina Mills, Suzy Lee and Sam MacLeod. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

“When I came in, Robert was telling me I was going to read the news, and I was like – am I?”

His favourite part of the mentorship so far is the feeling of accomplishment he gets once he leaves the studio at the end of a session.

“You feel like you have achieved something,” says Sam.

“Every time you come in, it gets easier and that makes me more confident. You know you have worked hard to get something.”

“It’s not hard to be here – I am here because I want to do it, and I really enjoy it.”

