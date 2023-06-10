Skye and Fort William are the stars as Scotland’s Home of The Year comes north

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ferguson’s work decades ago in the family timber haulage firm had a profound effect on his choice of forever home.

The Fort William dad, who is still with the company, enjoyed working with wood so much that he desperately wanted to live in a log cabin.

And now, his dream home is facing the judges on Scotland’s Home of the Year on the BBC.

The house Jack shares with his partner Penny Laird and his son Archie is up against two homes on Skye this week.

SHOTY, as those of us in the know call it, sees three judges visit homes in each area of Scotland giving them marks out of ten.

The best from each area go forward to a national final.

This week is the turn of the Highlands and Islands – but which homes have made the cut?

A touch of Finland in Fort William

Jack and Penny’s log cabin has been a labour of love. With a kit from Finland and a construction team from Greece, it definitely has an international feel.

Inside, the judges were treated to an eclectic interior design approach – and what has to be one of the best views in Scotland.

Jack said: “It’s been a dream ever since I was about 20.

“I always said if I ever got the opportunity, I would live in a log cabin.”

Nine years ago, he got that opportunity, and the rest is history.

On his own admission, Jack had furnished the Fort William log cabin in a very traditional style. He credits Penny for modernising it when she moved in.

Those touches and the amazing view – which Jack says makes him feel like he’s on holiday – seemed to go down well with the judges.

Michael Angus called it “a timber wonderland” and Banjo Beale said they had “made it their own”.

Jack added: “There aren’t many pure log cabins about.

“I could easily stay here forever – and if I did build again, it would be another log cabin.”

Minimalism on Skye

The first Skye home to feature, Achachork, is owned by Muriel and John – and shared with their three terriers.

Muriel and John designed and project-managed the build themselves.

Muriel said: “Everything’s intentional – there are no accidents.”

The house has a minimalist, monochrome look.

Judge Anna Campbell-Jones said she really liked it, despite being “the colour queen”.

Unsurprisingly, the views figured again – and Michael Angus also saw “a nod” to Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Banjo Beale compared it to his Mull home, and said it had “a really chic interior”.

A modern traditional blend

Denise and Bob are also on Skye, in Lochbay.

Denise said she was keen to buy the crofthouse at first sight, even though it needed work.

Bob was less eager. He said: “When I first saw it, I thought ‘no way – I couldn’t live here’.

But he came round, and now they’re on TV.

Banjo loved the colour combination of a black extension with a yellow door against the original white walls.

And there is a cosy feel to this home – the walls are four feet thick in parts.

Last month featured homes in the north east and the northern isles, including Orkney.

To find out who got the best scores from the judges and goes through the final, watch the show on Monday night on BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm.