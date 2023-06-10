Skye and Fort William are the stars as Scotland’s Home of The Year comes north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye and Fort William are the stars as Scotland’s Home of The Year comes north

A log cabin on the mainland and two new(ish) builds on the Misty Isle fight it out in the Highlands and Islands heat.

By Sarah Bruce
The image is quartered and shows three different houses and the Scotland's Home of the Year judges
Homes in Fort William and Skye get the SHOTY judges' treatment this week

Jack Ferguson’s work decades ago in the family timber haulage firm had a profound effect on his choice of forever home.

The Fort William dad, who is still with the company, enjoyed working with wood so much that he desperately wanted to live in a log cabin.

And now, his dream home is facing the judges on Scotland’s Home of the Year on the BBC.

The house Jack shares with his partner Penny Laird and his son Archie is up against two homes on Skye this week.

SHOTY, as those of us in the know call it, sees three judges visit homes in each area of Scotland giving them marks out of ten.

The best from each area go forward to a national final.

This week is the turn of the Highlands and Islands – but which homes have made the cut?

A touch of Finland in Fort William

Jack and Penny’s log cabin has been a labour of love. With a kit from Finland and a construction team from Greece, it definitely has an international feel.

Inside, the judges were treated to an eclectic interior design approach – and what has to be one of the best views in Scotland.

A man and woman with a cat standing in front of a log cabin
Jack Ferguson and Penny Laird live in Archwood House in Fort William. Image: BBC

Jack said: “It’s been a dream ever since I was about 20.

“I always said if I ever got the opportunity, I would live in a log cabin.”

Nine years ago, he got that opportunity, and the rest is history.

On his own admission, Jack had furnished the Fort William log cabin in a very traditional style. He credits Penny for modernising it when she moved in.

Those touches and the amazing view – which Jack says makes him feel like he’s on holiday – seemed to go down well with the judges.

Michael Angus called it “a timber wonderland” and Banjo Beale said they had “made it their own”.

Jack added: “There aren’t many pure log cabins about.

“I could easily stay here forever – and if I did build again, it would be another log cabin.”

Minimalism on Skye

The first Skye home to feature, Achachork, is owned by Muriel and John – and shared with their three terriers.

Muriel and John designed and project-managed the build themselves.

Muriel said: “Everything’s intentional – there are no accidents.”

Achachork on Skye is one of the houses featured in this week’s SHOTY. Image: BBC

The house has a minimalist, monochrome look.

Judge Anna Campbell-Jones said she really liked it, despite being “the colour queen”.

Unsurprisingly, the views figured again – and Michael Angus also saw “a nod” to Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Banjo Beale compared it to his Mull home, and said it had “a really chic interior”.

A modern traditional blend

Denise and Bob are also on Skye, in Lochbay.

Denise said she was keen to buy the crofthouse at first sight, even though it needed work.

Bob was less eager. He said: “When I first saw it, I thought ‘no way – I couldn’t live here’.

But he came round, and now they’re on TV.

Lochbay on Skye is one of the homes in this week’s SHOTY. Image: BBC

Banjo loved the colour combination of a black extension with a yellow door against the original white walls.

And there is a cosy feel to this home – the walls are four feet thick in parts.

Last month featured homes in the north east and the northern isles, including Orkney.

To find out who got the best scores from the judges and goes through the final, watch the show on Monday night on BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm.

