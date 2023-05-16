Scotland’s Home of the Year: Inside three amazing north and north-east homes up for the title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Scotland’s Home of the Year: Inside three amazing north and north-east homes up for the title

The popular BBC Scotland show is back and features three incredible homes in the north-east and Northern Isles

By Rosemary Lowne
Skeir A Lidda, a self-build property in St Mary's, Orkney, is one of the stunning homes in contention for Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: BBC Scotland
Skeir A Lidda, a self-build property in St Mary's, Orkney, is one of the stunning homes in contention for Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: BBC Scotland

With incredible beach views, contemporary Scandi-style design and its own private woods and paddocks, it’s no surprise that Snowdrop House in Aberdeenshire caught the eye of TV producers behind Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Located near the picturesque St Cyrus, the plush property is one of three dream homes chosen from across the north-east and Northern Isles to feature in the popular BBC Scotland show on Monday next week (May 22).

Viewers will be taken on a tour of Snowdrop House as well as charming properties in Oldmeldrum and Orkney by interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale and architect Michael Angus who will mark each property out of 10 with the winning home going through to the final.

Presenters Anna-Campbell Jones, Danny Campbell and Banjo Beale will be visiting homes across Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland

Snowdrop House

Ahead of the programme, Ross Foster, who designed and built Snowdrop House says it was a surreal but exciting experience to have TV crews inside his magnificently modern home.

“It was strange as I’ve never been on TV before,” says Ross, 43, who owns Snowdrop Developments, an award-winning house builder.

Entertaining is the name of the game at Snowdrop House. Image: BBC Scotland

“The BBC phoned me as they were interested in another home I’d built but I invited them to see my home and within a week they were filming.

“I think they liked the fact that it’s a contemporary, it’s quite different and has magnificent views of the country, the beach, St Cyrus National Nature Reserve and the mouth of the River Esk.”

Ross Foster’s home is the epitome of contemporary design. Image: BBC Scotland

Spectacular views

It was back in 2019 when Ross, a former oil and gas worker, started laying down roots for Snowdrop House.

“I chose to build a contemporary house rather than a traditional property because with a contemporary home the windows are bigger and I wanted to make the most of the views,” says Ross.

Spanning two floors, viewers are sure to be left in awe of the stunning home complete with five bedrooms – each with en suites -, two family bathrooms, a massive family/dining area and a large games room with a bar and pool table.

Outside, the home has a huge garden as well as a two-acre paddock and its very own woodland.

Snowdrop House oozies Scandinavian style. Image: BBC Scotland

Oldmeldrum

Ross’s amazing home isn’t the only property that is sure to impress viewers though as the judges also visit Kelly and Scott Sinclair’s beautiful Victorian home in Oldmeldrum, a few miles outside Aberdeen.

Brimming with charm and character, the stone-built family cottage the couple share with their children Ollie, Lola, Libby and Ritchie, has been beautifully renovated with a modern extension.

This charming cottage in Oldmeldrum is in the running for Scotland’s Home of the Year. Image: BBC Scotland

On the ground floor there is a cosy bedroom, two stylish bathrooms and a fantastic open plan living, dining and kitchen space which opens out to a spacious back garden with its very own bar.

Upstairs, there is an impressive master bedroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One of the talking points throughout the home are the quirky upcycled elements which nod towards Kelly’s family run garage business past.

The renovated Victorian cottage is brimming with quirky features. Image: BBC Scotland

Orkney

The final home the judges visit is Skeir A Lidda, a self-build property in St Mary’s in Orkney.

Home to Lesley and Erik Spence plus Newton the adorable Portuguese water dog, the ultra modern home enjoys breathtaking views across Orkney.

Built over two floors, every inch of the wonderful home has been designed to make the most of the panoramic views.

This ultra modern home was built to take advantage of the incredible views. Image: BBC Scotland

Open plan design

On the ground floor, the property boasts an open plan kitchen and dining room, a snug/study, shower room, annex with open plan kitchen and dining room and two guest bedrooms.

Upstairs, there’s an open plan living area with spectacular views as well as a luxury master bedroom with dressing room and Jack and Jill bathroom plus a guest bedroom.

As well as new properties, series six, which started last night, also features some new judges in the form of Glasgow architect Danny Campbell and Banjo Beale, who returns as a permanent judge following a guest stint on the fifth series.

Enjoy wonderful views from the comfort of the sofa at this wonderful Orkney home. Image: BBC Scotland

Danny and Banjo will take over from judges Michael Angus and Kate Spiers who are exploring new projects.

Meanwhile, filming for the next series starts from the end of June and the filmmakers are looking for homeowners to apply via the website

bbc.co.uk/shoty

Applicants should include contact details, a brief description of the home and a few pictures. Please note, only primary residences can apply to take part.

Viewers can tune in to see what property will come out on top in the north-east and Northern Isles on Monday 22 May, BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]