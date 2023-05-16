Scotland’s Home of the Year: Inside three amazing north and north-east homes up for the title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

With incredible beach views, contemporary Scandi-style design and its own private woods and paddocks, it’s no surprise that Snowdrop House in Aberdeenshire caught the eye of TV producers behind Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Located near the picturesque St Cyrus, the plush property is one of three dream homes chosen from across the north-east and Northern Isles to feature in the popular BBC Scotland show on Monday next week (May 22).

Viewers will be taken on a tour of Snowdrop House as well as charming properties in Oldmeldrum and Orkney by interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale and architect Michael Angus who will mark each property out of 10 with the winning home going through to the final.

Snowdrop House

Ahead of the programme, Ross Foster, who designed and built Snowdrop House says it was a surreal but exciting experience to have TV crews inside his magnificently modern home.

“It was strange as I’ve never been on TV before,” says Ross, 43, who owns Snowdrop Developments, an award-winning house builder.

“The BBC phoned me as they were interested in another home I’d built but I invited them to see my home and within a week they were filming.

“I think they liked the fact that it’s a contemporary, it’s quite different and has magnificent views of the country, the beach, St Cyrus National Nature Reserve and the mouth of the River Esk.”

Spectacular views

It was back in 2019 when Ross, a former oil and gas worker, started laying down roots for Snowdrop House.

“I chose to build a contemporary house rather than a traditional property because with a contemporary home the windows are bigger and I wanted to make the most of the views,” says Ross.

Spanning two floors, viewers are sure to be left in awe of the stunning home complete with five bedrooms – each with en suites -, two family bathrooms, a massive family/dining area and a large games room with a bar and pool table.

Outside, the home has a huge garden as well as a two-acre paddock and its very own woodland.

Oldmeldrum

Ross’s amazing home isn’t the only property that is sure to impress viewers though as the judges also visit Kelly and Scott Sinclair’s beautiful Victorian home in Oldmeldrum, a few miles outside Aberdeen.

Brimming with charm and character, the stone-built family cottage the couple share with their children Ollie, Lola, Libby and Ritchie, has been beautifully renovated with a modern extension.

On the ground floor there is a cosy bedroom, two stylish bathrooms and a fantastic open plan living, dining and kitchen space which opens out to a spacious back garden with its very own bar.

Upstairs, there is an impressive master bedroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One of the talking points throughout the home are the quirky upcycled elements which nod towards Kelly’s family run garage business past.

Orkney

The final home the judges visit is Skeir A Lidda, a self-build property in St Mary’s in Orkney.

Home to Lesley and Erik Spence plus Newton the adorable Portuguese water dog, the ultra modern home enjoys breathtaking views across Orkney.

Built over two floors, every inch of the wonderful home has been designed to make the most of the panoramic views.

Open plan design

On the ground floor, the property boasts an open plan kitchen and dining room, a snug/study, shower room, annex with open plan kitchen and dining room and two guest bedrooms.

Upstairs, there’s an open plan living area with spectacular views as well as a luxury master bedroom with dressing room and Jack and Jill bathroom plus a guest bedroom.

As well as new properties, series six, which started last night, also features some new judges in the form of Glasgow architect Danny Campbell and Banjo Beale, who returns as a permanent judge following a guest stint on the fifth series.

Danny and Banjo will take over from judges Michael Angus and Kate Spiers who are exploring new projects.

Meanwhile, filming for the next series starts from the end of June and the filmmakers are looking for homeowners to apply via the website

bbc.co.uk/shoty

Applicants should include contact details, a brief description of the home and a few pictures. Please note, only primary residences can apply to take part.

Viewers can tune in to see what property will come out on top in the north-east and Northern Isles on Monday 22 May, BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm.