Outlander fans to descend on Newtonmore for annual gathering

Hundreds of Outlander fans are expected to descend on the Highlands this weekend for the return of a popular gathering.

Outlander Day will be held at the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore on Saturday, bringing together fans of Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser.

Diana Gabaldon’s books – and the accompanying Amazon series – have a worldwide following, with thousands of visitors flocking to Scotland every year to see some of the sights and locations used.

Newtonmore itself took centre stage, forming the backdrop for the series.

Established in 2015, Outlander Day was born from a demand for more content at the museum, which is operated by High Life Highland.

‘We expect it to be just as busy this year’

On Saturday, visitors will have the opportunity to dress up in 1700s attire, courtesy of Grantown Museum, and compete for first prize.

Scottish author Maggie Craig is will share the story of The Scottish Jacobite Doctor Who Became an American Hero and hold a signing afterwards.

Joann Hopkins, associate operations manager for High Life Highland, is hopeful this year’s event will draw the crowds once again.

She said: “Similar to last year, visitors will be able to wander through the Highland Folk Museum while re-enactments of what life would have been like in the 1700s take place by ‘inhabitants’ of the Township around them, including weaving, spinning, dyeing, pole lathing, and more.

“Grantown Museum will also be present on the day so that visitors can dress up and have their photograph taken in period costume for the authentic 18th century Township experience. As ever, members of the public are also invited to join in on our friendly costume competition.

“Last year, we had hundreds of visitors for Outlander Day, and we expect it to be just as busy this year. We ask visitors to please be mindful of car parking availability throughout the day so that everyone has the chance to experience this special event.”

What can attendees expect on Outlander Day?

Held in cooperation with Inverness Outlander Group, visitors will be able to enjoy a programme of talks, tours, special demonstrations, traditional skills, and living history.

Attendees will be able to get a firsthand experience of what chores for women were like in years gone by helping to waulk the cloth.

Traditionally a chore for women, the art of waulking refers to the practice of cleansing the cloth to remove oils and dirt from the fabric.

Entry to Outlander Day is completely free, however, any donations will be welcome in helping to keep the attraction alive for generations to come.

The event will be held from 11am to 4pm.

Steve Walsh, High Life Highland’s chief executive, added: “Highland Folk Museum’s Outlander Day will no doubt be a busy and successful event that celebrates Scottish culture and history.

“High Life Highland is proud to be collaborating with Inverness Outlander Group to make an event like this possible, attracting audiences from around the globe to visit and participate. I hope everyone attending has a fantastic time.”