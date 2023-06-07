Outlander fans to descend on Newtonmore for annual gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Outlander fans to descend on Newtonmore for annual gathering

Scores of fans from across the globe descend on Highland Folk Museum each year to enjoy the annual gathering.

By Michelle Henderson
The main sign post to Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore.
Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore will host Outlander Day for a seventh year on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Hundreds of Outlander fans are expected to descend on the Highlands this weekend for the return of a popular gathering.

Outlander Day will be held at the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore on Saturday, bringing together fans of Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser.

Diana Gabaldon’s books – and the accompanying Amazon series – have a worldwide following, with thousands of visitors flocking to Scotland every year to see some of the sights and locations used.

Newtonmore itself took centre stage, forming the backdrop for the series.

Established in 2015, Outlander Day was born from a demand for more content at the museum, which is operated by High Life Highland.

‘We expect it to be just as busy this year’

On Saturday, visitors will have the opportunity to dress up in 1700s attire, courtesy of Grantown Museum, and compete for first prize.

Scottish author Maggie Craig is will share the story of The Scottish Jacobite Doctor Who Became an American Hero and hold a signing afterwards.

Joann Hopkins, associate operations manager for High Life Highland, is hopeful this year’s event will draw the crowds once again.

The cast of Outlander Season 6.
Outlander has become a worldwide phenomenon since its debut in 2014. Image: Starz Entertainment LLC

She said: “Similar to last year, visitors will be able to wander through the Highland Folk Museum while re-enactments of what life would have been like in the 1700s take place by ‘inhabitants’ of the Township around them, including weaving, spinning, dyeing, pole lathing, and more.

“Grantown Museum will also be present on the day so that visitors can dress up and have their photograph taken in period costume for the authentic 18th century Township experience. As ever, members of the public are also invited to join in on our friendly costume competition.

“Last year, we had hundreds of visitors for Outlander Day, and we expect it to be just as busy this year. We ask visitors to please be mindful of car parking availability throughout the day so that everyone has the chance to experience this special event.”

What can attendees expect on Outlander Day?

Held in cooperation with Inverness Outlander Group, visitors will be able to enjoy a programme of talks, tours, special demonstrations, traditional skills, and living history.

Attendees will be able to get a firsthand experience of what chores for women were like in years gone by helping to waulk the cloth.

Traditionally a chore for women, the art of waulking refers to the practice of cleansing the cloth to remove oils and dirt from the fabric.

The facade of the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore.
Outlander fans will be able to enjoy a programme of talks, tours, special demonstrations, traditional skills, and living history at the Highland Folk Museum this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Entry to Outlander Day is completely free, however, any donations will be welcome in helping to keep the attraction alive for generations to come.

The event will be held from 11am to 4pm.

Steve Walsh, High Life Highland’s chief executive, added: “Highland Folk Museum’s Outlander Day will no doubt be a busy and successful event that celebrates Scottish culture and history.

“High Life Highland is proud to be collaborating with Inverness Outlander Group to make an event like this possible, attracting audiences from around the globe to visit and participate. I hope everyone attending has a fantastic time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Loch Fleet one of the sites earmarked for funding by the Scottish Marine Environment Enhancement Fund.
Projects across the Highlands and Shetland benefit from £3.2m marine environment fund
MV Isle of Arran docked in Lochboisdale.
Islanders call for compensation due to South Uist ferry cancellations
Hydrogen logistics concept. Truck with gas tank trailer on the road lined with solar power plants. 3d rendering; Shutterstock ID 1904634202; cf616d3b-9b1e-4343-ba72-6a91fa5522a7
Energy transition: 9 hydrogen projects to watch out for in north and north-east
Orkney taxis
Battle of the cabbies: Orkney councillors defend their taxis after negative comments from Shetland
Centre manager Paul Nixon outside the exhibition. Picture taken by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Talking portraits and a movie: First look at new Loch Ness visitor centre
A photo of Left to right: Impact reporter Brendan Duggan, live team reporter Louise Glen, investigations reporter Dale Haslam, city reporter Alastair Gossip, editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker, North journalist Stuart Findlay, sports reporter Sophie Goodwin and features writer Ellie House at the 44th Scottish Press Awards.
The Press and Journal named news website of the year at 44th Scottish Press…
Side-on view of Kyle RNLI lifeboat at speed in water with crew on board.
Lifeboat called to divers in distress, only to discover they were just waving at…
Four plates at a window table at the Sun Dancer in Nairn looking over the coast.
Nairn restaurant in running to be named Scottish Restaurant of the Year
Mark Elder was killed after being dragged overboard whilst shooting creels from the North Star fishing vessel.
Seafood firm fined £80,000 after deckhand dragged to his death by creel ropes
The campaign group is fighting plans for a new power line in the Highlands
Call for government to step in over Highland power lines plan row

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]