Appeal to trace Fort William man missing since Wednesday

SCPolice are appealing for help to trace a 52-year-old man missing from Fort William since last Wednesday.

Officers said Michal Jakubiak was last spoken to on the evening of June 7, and are now making an appeal to find him.

He was wearing dark coloured clothing when he was last seen

A police alert said: “We are appealing for information which could help trace Michal Jakubiak who has been reported missing in the Fort William area.

“The 52-year-old was most recently seen in the town around 7.30pm on Wednesday June 7.”

He is described as being of stocky build with short brown greying hair and a short grey facial hair.

The alert continued: “He was last known to be wearing a black jacket or hooded top. He had also been wearing a black vest top, dark trousers and was carrying a black backpack.”

Anyone who believes they have seen or spoken to Mr Jakubiak since Wednesday evening are asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 3692 of June 7.

