Back in service: MV Pentalina to resume Pentland Firth crossings

A ferry service that has been out of action for more than six weeks after its vessel grounded will finally return to service.

The MV Pentalina beached off St Margaret’s Hope in Orkney on April 29, forcing the evacuation of 60 passengers.

Its sailings across the Pentland Firth have been cancelled since but she will now resume tomorrow.

Operators Pentland Ferries say work on the Pentalina is now complete. The vessel has been in dry dock at Birkenhead for the last few weeks.

The company has been unable to run any services as their other boat, the MV Alfred, is on a £9m charter to CalMac on the west coast.

Ferry back in Orkney ready to sail

Managing director Helen Inkster said: “We can confirm that after some unanticipated delays, the work on the MV Pentalina is now complete.

“To allow time for transit and the crew to have sufficient rest, we plan to recommence service on Tuesday, June 13.

“We regret the delays for our customers but are pleased that the service between St Margaret’s Hope and Gills Bay will soon be reinstated.

“We thank our customers for their patience, and our crews and shoreside teams for their unfailing dedication and determination to get the vessel back into service as soon as possible.”

Sudden mechanical failure likely cause

Investigations by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch were launched after the accident.

A sudden mechanical failure is likely to have been the cause of the car ferry grounding in Orkney, the coastguard has said.

The MV Pentalina had 60 people – including three children and a baby – on board when it grounded at St Margaret’s Hope.

Smoke had been detected in the engine room of the Pentland Ferries vessel beforehand.

The RMT maritime union has called for a thorough investigation into how the incident happened.