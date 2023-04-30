Passengers evacuated from Orkney ferry after smoke detected in engine room

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Passengers have been safely evacuated from a ferry which was grounded off the coast of Orkney after smoke was detected in the engine room.

A total of 60 people, including three children and an infant, were onboard the MV Pentalina when the alarm was raised.

The vessel, operated by Pentland Ferries, was grounded in St Margaret’s Hope just three days after returning to service.

The coastguard was made aware of the incident at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Lifeboat crews were dispatched from Longhope and Stromness who brought all of the 60 passengers ashore.

Pentland Ferries shared a statement online confirming “all are safe”.

It states: “All passengers that were onboard MV Pentalina tonight are safe and are either at home or at their accommodation.

“Our customer services team are contacting all customers that are due to travel. Further updates will follow.”