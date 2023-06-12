‘Ruff’ rescue for dog stuck in mud and water in Glencoe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dog which got stuck in the mud at Glencoe Lochan has been safely reunited with his owner.

Mountain rescue volunteers and firefighters went to spaniel Barney’s aid after he got stuck while out for a walk.

The lochan has recently been drained for repairs, meaning it is very muddy.

After Barney got stuck, his owner tried to get him before raising the alarm – resulting in three members from Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and the fire service from Kinlochleven attending.

They used an inflatable rescue board to reach the dog and get him back to dry land.

A post on Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team’s Facebook page read: “A bit of a ruff rescue for GMR volunteers!

“We were recently asked to assist with a more unusual rescue after a dog got into difficulties at Glencoe Lochan.

“The lochan had been recently drained, due to a fault with the sluice gate, leaving a mixture of thick mud and water behind.

“Three volunteer mountain rescuers attended and used our inflatable rescue board to reach the dog.

“After a bit of persuading the dog got into the craft and was reunited with its owner on the shore.”

‘Very special dog’

Commenting on the post on social media, people praised the rescuers.

Catherine Bailey said: “Thank you for rescuing my sister’s very special dog.

“He’s been her very loyal companion for many years but he does like to go exploring sometimes.”

Brian Welsh said: “Pawsome job.”

Nancy Kennedy said: “Go Barney”.

Where is Glencoe Lochan where the dog rescue took place?

Just outside Glencoe village you’ll find a Glencoe Lochan, surrounded by tall woods, with a backdrop of pointed mountains.

The trails wind through a landscape planted with North American trees by Lord Strathcona in the 1890s – he hoped they would comfort his homesick Canadian wife.