Free beer for anyone taking on the 15mile hike to the UK’s most remote pub

The Old Forge in Knoydart is offering a free beer to anyone who hikes into its bar this July.

Sports retailer Wiggle has teamed up with Knoydart Brewery to launch a limited-edition beer that will only be available only at the UK’s most remote pub.

Created with hikers, adventurers, and lovers of the outdoors in mind, the beer will be given away for free to anyone who takes on the 15-mile hike to reach The Old Forge.

From July 1, customers simply need to say “Wiggle” at the bar to get their hands on a Trale.

Created at the Knoydart Brewery, the beer is a 5.1% golden ale with hints of citrus, brewed with single malt and single hop.

‘We are excited’ to give away a free beer in Knoydart

The bottle has been designed by Wiggle to represent the mountainous landscape of Knoydart and the surrounding areas.

Stephanie Harris, of The Old Forge, said: “”We are very excited to be partnering with Wiggle to showcase the beauty and adventure our little part of the world has to offer – and the great Knoydart beer!

“Having recently carried out an extensive refurb on our community-owned pub, we are looking forward to reopening the doors and welcoming folk in at the end of their epic trail over the hills of the Rough Bounds to get here. Slainte.”

Huw Crwys-Williams, the chief executive of Wiggle said “At Wiggle, we’re always up for it, whatever the activity, and aim to encourage the same spirit among our customers.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with The Old Forge and Knoydart Brewery to create this unique new beer, while celebrating the very best of what the beautiful British outdoors has to offer.

“Visiting this remote peninsula is a special experience and we hope that gifting hikers and punters with a Trale will make it even more special… just remember to quote ‘Wiggle’ when at the bar!”

Free Trales will be given away at The Old Forge from July 1, limited to two per person while stocks last.

A limited number of non-alcoholic alternatives will also be available over the summer.