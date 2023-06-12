Free beer for anyone taking on the 15mile hike to the UK’s most remote pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Free beer for anyone taking on the 15mile hike to the UK’s most remote pub

The Old Forge is helping launch the latest Knoydart Brewery product.

By Louise Glen
A bottle of Wiggle beer sitting on the hike into Knoydart.
A free beer for anyone who hikes in to Knoydart. Image: Wiggle/The Old Forge/Knoydart Brewery.

The Old Forge in Knoydart is offering a free beer to anyone who hikes into its bar this July.

Sports retailer Wiggle has teamed up with Knoydart Brewery to launch a limited-edition beer that will only be available only at the UK’s most remote pub.

Created with hikers, adventurers, and lovers of the outdoors in mind, the beer will be given away for free to anyone who takes on the 15-mile hike to reach The Old Forge.

From July 1, customers simply need to say “Wiggle” at the bar to get their hands on a Trale.

Created at the Knoydart Brewery, the beer is a 5.1% golden ale with hints of citrus, brewed with single malt and single hop.

‘We are excited’ to give away a free beer in Knoydart

The bottle has been designed by Wiggle to represent the mountainous landscape of Knoydart and the surrounding areas.

Stephanie Harris, of The Old Forge, said: “”We are very excited to be partnering with Wiggle to showcase the beauty and adventure our little part of the world has to offer – and the great Knoydart beer!

“Having recently carried out an extensive refurb on our community-owned pub, we are looking forward to reopening the doors and welcoming folk in at the end of their epic trail over the hills of the Rough Bounds to get here. Slainte.”

The Old Forge Inn in Knoydart is a long white single story building that has a simple black and white sign outside that reads The Old Forge.
The Old Forge, Knoydart.. Image: The Old Forge. Knoydart.

Huw Crwys-Williams, the chief executive of Wiggle said “At Wiggle, we’re always up for it, whatever the activity, and aim to encourage the same spirit among our customers.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with The Old Forge and Knoydart Brewery to create this unique new beer, while celebrating the very best of what the beautiful British outdoors has to offer.

“Visiting this remote peninsula is a special experience and we hope that gifting hikers and punters with a Trale will make it even more special… just remember to quote ‘Wiggle’ when at the bar!”

Free Trales will be given away at The Old Forge from July 1, limited to two per person while stocks last.

A limited number of non-alcoholic alternatives will also be available over the summer.

 

