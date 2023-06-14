New RAF Lossiemouth gate guardian honours Tornado crews involved in tragic mid-air collision

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Torndao jet has been placed at the entrance to RAF Lossiemouth as a permanent tribute to four aircrew involved in a mid-air collision.

Three of the personnel involved in the accident over the Moray Firth, about eight miles south-east of Helmsdale, died during the incident in July 2012.

Now a Tornado jet has been installed at the Lossiemouth airbase as a new gate guardian in memory of the crew.

Special honour for RAF Lossiemouth Tornado crews

The names of the three personnel are displayed on the tailfin in an honour usually reserved for the station commander.

A formal ceremony to unveil the aircraft will take place in July in an intimate event for families of those affected by the tragedy.

Gate guardians are traditional displays at RAF airbases and are often aircraft that were previously based there forming a symbolic display of guarding the entrance.

The new Tornado takes the place of another Tornado, which has been replaced due to extensive signs of aging and corrosion. It has now been moved to RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria where it will play a role in electronic welfare target training.

Meanwhile, as well as the new gate guardian, a second Tornado has been moved to outside II Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth where it will be worked on by volunteers before being installed outside the squadron’s facilities.