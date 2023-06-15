A87 closed for about two hours after lorry rolls over near Bun Loyne

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A87 Kyle of Lochalsh to Invergarry road was closed in both directions for about two hours following a one-vehicle crash.

It is understood a lorry rolled over south of Bun Loyne at around 11.20am today.

The area was cordoned off due to a shed load of logs left strewn across the road.

Emergency services attended the scene and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.20am on Thursday, June 15, we were made aware of a one-vehicle crash on the A87 near the A887 junction, at Bun Loyne.”

“The road was cleared and has reopened.”