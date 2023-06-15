Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Garve

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Garve.

Police and paramedics were called to the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road shortly after 2.20pm.

The collision happened at the junction with the A832.

A male casualty was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance as a precaution.

The A835 was closed in both directions for some time as the recovery of the vehicles was arranged.

The road has since reopened.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “At 2.25pm on Thursday June 15, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A835 at the junction with the A832 in Garve.

“Emergency services attended and recovery has been arranged.”