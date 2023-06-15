Nairn pensioner George Percy reported missing

Concerns are growing for a 74-year-old man reported missing from Nairn.

George Percy was last seen in the Lochdhu Gate area of the town at around 12.45pm today.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information to help locate the pensioner.

Officers say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for his well-being.

Mr Percy is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of thin build, with white hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black jacket, jogging bottoms and shoes, and was using his black and grey walking aid.

Anyone who has seen Mr Percy or has information about his current whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3826 of June 15.