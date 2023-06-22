Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft

Stunning Achmelvich beach on the North Coast 500 has been captured from high up in the air by an amateur photographer.

Ashley McGowan captured the beach with a drone camera from 300ft up.

The Manchester-based warehouse manager captured Achmelvich Bay while on holiday around Scotland.

After sharing it on social media, hundreds of people commented on his post.

Mr McGowan captioned the photograph “wow”.

The beach and bay area looks more like a location on an Mediterranean island with its clear turquoise waters and clean sandy beach.

Mr McGowan, who is a regular visitor to the west coast, said he was driving around the North Coast 500 when he made a stop at the beach.

He said: “Is this really in the UK?”

The warehouse manager added: “Simply stunning and breathtaking.

Where is Achmelvich?

Achmelvich lies three miles north west of Lochinver, and 40 miles north of Ullapool, in the north west of the Scotland, accessed by single track road.

Achmelvich Bay is a great place to see black and red-throated divers, with occasional sightings of great-northern divers in winter.

There have been numerous sightings of porpoises, dolphins, and the occasional minke whales in the ara as well as a stunning white sand beach, an ideal spot for water sports or even rock pool fishing.