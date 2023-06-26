Peter Peacock: So few own so much Scottish land – when will government be bold and tip the scales?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Peter Peacock: So few own so much Scottish land – when will government be bold and tip the scales?

Nobody who takes a close interest believes that the current modest land reform proposals will deliver any significant change.

Scotland's rural affairs secretary, Mairi Gougeon (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Scotland's rural affairs secretary, Mairi Gougeon (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
By Peter Peacock

Scotland’s land reform cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon has big decisions to make this summer in concluding what to present to parliament in the latest land reform bill.

She will know Scotland’s land question remains unanswered – that so few own so much land; 0.025% of Scotland’s population owning 67% of its private rural land is a shaming symbol of national inequality.

If there is ever going to be a fairer distribution of a finite land resource, those who currently own most will have to do with less: that is one essential truth facing the cabinet secretary.

Our patterns of landownership hardly alter as the decades pass, staying in the same few hands or passing to another in the rich elite who, alone, can now participate in a land market increasingly beyond the reach of ordinary Scots and their communities.

With a growing hunger for Scottish land to sequestrate carbon, new entrants are arriving with ready capital to invest in Scotland’s unregulated land market, with its soaring land values.

Community ownership has demonstrated there is a sustainable way to democratise the possession and management of land, and maximise the delivery of public benefits. Only around 3% of Scotland’s land is in community ownership and, at the current rate of progress, a century from now, only 6% will have moved away from the established patterns of large-scale private ownership.

The political choices to be made are vitally important

The Scottish Government land reform proposals consulted on contain some worthwhile concepts – for example, that there should be a public interest test applied to at least some land sale transactions. However, I don’t know anyone who takes a close interest and believes that the current modest proposals will deliver any significant change. That is why the cabinet secretary’s forthcoming decisions, the political choices to be made, are so important.

The more ambitious the choices, the greater chance of delivering on the agenda of social and economic reform widely supported across parliament: a fairer and more inclusive economy; a just transition to net zero; meeting people’s economic, social, cultural, and environmental rights; the building of community wealth.

The Isle of Eigg has been community-owned since 1997 (Image: Coatesy/Shutterstock)

Having sat at a cabinet minister’s desk, I know Mairi Gougeon will be in receipt of much advice. The internal legal advice, if it is true to form, will be extremely cautious. The spectre of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) will be to the fore, with warnings of court challenges and all sorts of dire consequences to be visited upon a government interfering with private property rights.

Serious land reform cannot avoid touching upon the ECHR, and will prompt legal challenge – another essential truth. But, parking ambitious change in favour of policy caution to avoid court challenge will not deliver the necessary reform.

The only real alternative, or perhaps complementary route, would be for the government or its agencies to actively participate in the land markets

Will Scotland finally act?

The forces for the status quo – the big private landowners – inevitably urge caution upon any cabinet secretary considering land reform proposals, portraying their private interests as the public interest.

No one should underestimate the challenge Gougeon faces in her upcoming decisions. Those of us who favour radical land reform need to not just encourage the most ambitious decisions, but offer clear insights into workable options, and give support for making the difficult choices.

The cabinet secretary needs to hear the voices of those in favour of land reform as never before.

It is only a radical change in landowner attitudes to sharing the bounty of the land, for which there is little historical or contemporary evidence or land reform embracing; change to tax policies, to how land is traded and at what values, to regulating land sales and local land monopolies. A new role for the state, in securing land for community ownership in the public interest, and engaging imaginative financing models, so that the wealth and opportunity of our land will, at last, be better shared.

Is Scotland to finally act, or eternally air our shared national grievance that so few own so much land?

Peter Peacock is a former Highland Council leader, Labour MSP and cabinet secretary. He was the first policy director of Community Land Scotland.

More from Press and Journal

The incident happened on Auldearn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV
Charlie Gilmour, who joined Inverness this month, was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last season. Image: SNS Group
Jim McIntyre: Midfielder Charlie Gilmour will be hit with Caley Thistle
The case was heard at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay during 'difficulties'
A floorplan beside photographs of Aberdeen's shopping centres
Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units
To go with story by John Ross. former govt minister calls for more equitable distribution of land Picture shows; Glenelg/Peter Peacock. Glenelg. Supplied by design team/Community land Scotland Date; 23/06/2023
Land reform: 'Those who own most today must own less tomorrow', says former government…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof and broke CCTV camera
Gregor Milne won the overall young handler award with his Charolais heifer. Image: MacGregor Photography
Royal Highland Show: Gregor Milne wins overall young handler award
Brian Milne standing outside a cafe in Aberdeen
Aberdeen city centre: A ghost town or winning the battle for survival?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Emma Mulraine, owner/director, Behind The Scenes VA (Ltd). Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/06/2023
Highland businesswoman says start-up sent her family on dream trip to Orlando
Islanders sidelined in 'pass the parcel' over ferry failures