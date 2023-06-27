Fire crews called to blaze at Highland farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fire crews called to blaze at Highland farm

Pictures shared on social media show the scale of the damage and the severity of the fire.

By Michelle Henderson
A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at the height of the baze. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at the height of the baze. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Firefighters have been battling for more than six hours to extinguish a blaze at a Highland farm.

The fire broke out within a large building that appeared to be a barn at Easter Urray Farm, near Muir of Ord, in the early hours of this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified of the incident at around 2.59am, dispatching four appliances to the scene, around 2.3 miles from the Easter Ross village.

The water carrier from Inverness was also sent to assist crews.

Upon arrival, crews found the building well alight.

Pictures shared on social media show the scale of the damage and the severity of the fire within the agricultural building.

Nearby neighbours reported hearing “banging” noises – describing them as similar to a shotgun being fired – coming from the scene of the fire ahead of the arrival of fire crews.

Teams used four main jets and one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

The stop message was received at around 8.18am.

Two appliances remain at the scene dampening down hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More from Press and Journal

A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at the height of the baze. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Woman to appear in court over death of man in Aberdeen high rise
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Williams/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13072249ad) Rhys Williams of Blackpool crosses the ball; Bet365 Stadium, Stoke, Staffordshire, England; EFL Championship football, Stoke City versus Blackpool. Stoke City v Blackpool, EFL Sky Bet Championship, Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, UK - 06 Aug 2022
Aberdeen leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Rhys Williams on loan
A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at the height of the baze. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Jack Whitehall brings his blockbuster comedy tour to Aberdeen as extra dates announced
A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at the height of the baze. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ex-BP boss appointed chairman at Net Zero Technology Centre
A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at the height of the baze. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems
A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at the height of the baze. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,000 contract wins
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to 'kick on' following injury-stricken campaign
A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at the height of the baze. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street
A total of four fire crews were dispatched to the scene at the height of the baze. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'I can do this': One-legged Lorna, 69, ready for 160ft Loch Ness bungee jump