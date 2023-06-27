Fire crews called to blaze at Highland farm

Firefighters have been battling for more than six hours to extinguish a blaze at a Highland farm.

The fire broke out within a large building that appeared to be a barn at Easter Urray Farm, near Muir of Ord, in the early hours of this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified of the incident at around 2.59am, dispatching four appliances to the scene, around 2.3 miles from the Easter Ross village.

Early this morning, a fire was reported at Easter Urray Farm near Muir of Ord. decisive action by initial crews and subsequent oncoming crews and officers has ensured that the fire has been contained to a single structure. Crews are still in attendance, great effort by everyone. pic.twitter.com/xyX2xNcB15 — Che Scott (@Che_Scott_SFRS) June 27, 2023

The water carrier from Inverness was also sent to assist crews.

Upon arrival, crews found the building well alight.

Pictures shared on social media show the scale of the damage and the severity of the fire within the agricultural building.

Nearby neighbours reported hearing “banging” noises – describing them as similar to a shotgun being fired – coming from the scene of the fire ahead of the arrival of fire crews.

Teams used four main jets and one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

The stop message was received at around 8.18am.

Two appliances remain at the scene dampening down hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.