Inverness runner sets 24-hour Ben Nevis record and plans to raise money for Highland pupils

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland runner who has beaten the world record for the number of climbs in 24 hours on Ben Nevis, has set his sights on helping school children in his care.

Javi Cabrera Valdes – a school classroom assistant from Inverness – said he wanted to encourage pupils at Dalneigh Primary School to get out and about.

He is now raising money to give pupils outdoor equipment and to create opportunities for the youngsters to get into the hills themselves.

The classroom assistant covered a distance of 65 miles with an elevation of more than 30,000ft in 21 hours and nine minutes – scaling the mountain a whopping seven times – but he now wants to help his pupils go the distance.

Mr Valdes, a member of Highland Hill Runners, also holds the record for the fastest climb and descent of the 8,501ft Pico Almanzor summit in his homeland of Spain.

Seven times up and down

Mr Valdes said it was not the first time he had attempted the Ben Nevis challenge.

He said: “I tried the challenge a few years ago. I knew I could do each rep in three hours

“I managed seven times up and down, and I said that if I had less than three hours I would not go up again.”

His seventh rep took him to 21hours and nine minutes

He addded: “I felt quite good afterwards, over the years I have issues with my knees, I had to drive home afterwards and I had no difficulties.”

Mr Valdes, who is originally from Madrid, put his success down to setting small challenges. He said: “The fact that it was splitting laps and I could drink all the water I wanted.

“The mental aspect of my run is important. You need a plan and you need to stick to it. You need to have your wits around you.

“With each lap I had small goals, where I walk a little bit or have water from the burn.”

Fundraiser to help Dalneigh pupils

However, it was not all plain sailing for the 40-year-old veteran.

He said: “I think that I had a low point, energy wise after the fourth one.

“I used to do every round and so I tried to not to even sit down. But after the fourth one I sat down for a minute.

“You get a feeling that you want to be home. But I took a chocolate bar and I felt fine.”

Asked if he would do the challenge again, he said: “Oh well, probably not. I like to do different things. Maybe if I try with someone else – but not on my own again.

“I have a list of things that I would like to do, but for now I am set on hill races.”

Mr Valdes has set up a fundraiser to assist pupils to get outdoors.

He said: “I work with children with additional needs at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness and I see the real challenges that they and their families face on a daily basis.

“That helps me to take a relaxed approach to these sporting challenges. Compared to that, running up and down hills is just a fun hobby after all.

“For these reasons, I decided to set up this fundraising appeal to raise funds to help with more learning resources and outdoor opportunities for these children.”