Inverness runner sets 24-hour Ben Nevis record and plans to raise money for Highland pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness runner sets 24-hour Ben Nevis record and plans to raise money for Highland pupils

The classroom assistant completed seven ascents in 21 hours and nine minutes.

By Louise Glen
Javi Cabrera Valdes and some of his pupils outdoors at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness.
Javi Cabrera Valdes and some ot the children he works with are some of the poorest in the country and he wants to give them opportunities to be outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A Highland runner who has beaten the world record for the number of climbs in 24 hours on Ben Nevis, has set his sights on helping school children in his care.

Javi Cabrera Valdes – a school classroom assistant from Inverness – said he wanted to encourage pupils at Dalneigh Primary School to get out and about.

He is now raising money to give pupils outdoor equipment and to create opportunities for the youngsters to get into the hills themselves.

The classroom assistant covered a distance of 65 miles with an elevation of more than 30,000ft in 21 hours and nine minutes – scaling the mountain a whopping seven times – but he now wants to help his pupils go the distance.

Javi Cabrera Valdes and some of his pupils in red uniforms at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness.
Javi Cabrera Valdes and the children he has set up a fundraiser for at his school. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Valdes, a member of Highland Hill Runners, also holds the record for the fastest climb and descent of the 8,501ft Pico Almanzor summit in his homeland of Spain.

Seven times up and down

Mr Valdes said it was not the first time he had attempted the Ben Nevis challenge.

He said: “I tried the challenge a few years ago. I knew I could do each rep in three hours

“I managed seven times up and down, and I said that if I had less than three hours I would not go up again.”

His seventh rep took him to 21hours and nine minutes

He addded: “I felt quite good afterwards, over the years I have issues with my knees, I had to drive home afterwards and I had no difficulties.”

Mr Valdes, who is originally from Madrid, put his success down to setting small challenges. He said: “The fact that it was splitting laps and I could drink all the water I wanted.

Ben Nevis sits above the Lochaber area.
Ben Nevis. Image: DC Thomson

“The mental aspect of my run is important. You need a plan and you need to stick to it. You need to have your wits around you.

“With each lap I had small goals, where I walk a little bit or have water from the burn.”

Fundraiser to help Dalneigh pupils

However, it was not all plain sailing for the 40-year-old veteran.

He said: “I think that I had a low point, energy wise after the fourth one.

“I used to do every round and so I tried to not to even sit down. But after the fourth one I sat down for a minute.

“You get a feeling that you want to be home. But I took a chocolate bar and I felt fine.”

Asked if he would do the challenge again, he said: “Oh well, probably not. I like to do different things. Maybe if I try with someone else – but not on my own again.

Javi Cabrera Valdes and one of his pupils who is giving thumbs up to the camera.
Javi Cabrera Valdes and one of his pupils. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I have a list of things that I would like to do, but for now I am set on hill races.”

Mr Valdes has set up a fundraiser to assist pupils to get outdoors.

He said: “I work with children with additional needs at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness and I see the real challenges that they and their families face on a daily basis.

“That helps me to take a relaxed approach to these sporting challenges. Compared to that, running up and down hills is just a fun hobby after all.

“For these reasons, I decided to set up this fundraising appeal to raise funds to help with more learning resources and outdoor opportunities for these children.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

Kristy Strange (L) and Sandra Wratten who put the scheme together. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness charity to supply struggling families with baby bags
The new-look market opened last year after refurbishment. Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Victorian Market: Confidence growing in revamped attraction after 'perfect storm' of economic challenges
Train in Glasgow station.
ScotRail says Caley Thistle special to Hampden will be booze free
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A new chip shop for Inverness Picture shows; Dougie Mackenzie is ready to open his new chip shop in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Date; 01/06/2023
New fish and chip shop for Inverness welcomed
The event will start in Inverness's lush Torvean Park on Sunday, June 25. Image: Parkinson's UK.
Fundraising walk for Parkinson's disease to be held in Inverness this month
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stuart Lilley broke into churches across the Highlands and Moray Picture shows; Stuart Lilley / Dornoch Cathedral. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who targeted churches across Highlands and Moray has been banned from every religious…
Raigmore hospital in Inverness operated by NHS Highland.
'Crews and drivers are helpless': Calls for urgent action after ambulances stacked outside Inverness…
Photo of ScotRail train carriage
Aberdeen and Inverness ScotRail services face disruption due to broken down sleeper train
Tracy Cameron, Scotland Food & Drink; Stephen Bremner, Tomatin Distillery: Anja Baak, Great Glen Charcuterie; and Samantha Faircliff, Cairngorm Brewery.
New online food and drink directory lists more than 250 outlets in the Highlands
Ness Walk hotel in a sunset picture. The picture shows the Torrish restaurant . Image: Ness Walk.
Ness Walk 'leading the way' with sustainable tourism in the Highlands

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]