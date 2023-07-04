Emotional Glencoe hillwalker rescue to feature on Channel 5’s Coastguard: Every Second Counts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emotional Glencoe hillwalker rescue to feature on Channel 5’s Coastguard: Every Second Counts

The man needed airlifted to hospital while leaving his injured dog behind on the hill.

By David Mackay
Coastguard helicopter crews looking outside door over snowy Glencoe.
Coastguard crews had to weigh up many scenarios during the complicated rescue. Image: Coastguard: Every Second Counts/Channel 5

A tense coastguard rescue of a hillwalker and his dog in Glencoe will feature in a Channel 5 show at the weekend.

Helicopter crews in Inverness were called when the man Chris and his Cavapoo Ally fell and tumbled down an icy slope.

The drama features in the next episode of Channel 5’s Coastguard: Every Second Counts, which will be screened on Sunday at 9pm.

Camera image from helicopter showing Glencoe hillwalker holding dog with two other members of public.
Two others stayed with hillwalker Chris and Ally until help arrived. Image: Coastguard: Every Second Counts/Channel 5

How did coastguard help Glencoe hillwalker?

The Channel 5 show is a six-part series following the varied callouts by the coastguard, including helicopter incidents, examining fishing trawlers and 999 mayday operations.

Coastguard crews in Inverness were called in April after the man was discovered with blood across his face by other hillwalkers.

Due to his precarious position on a snowy slope, he couldn’t be reached by the local mountain rescue team.

So, a helicopter winchman had to lower himself onto the icy surface in order to retrieve the man and take him to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

View from below of helicopter in sky with person being winched below.
The hillwalker was winched to safety but had to leave his dog behind. Image: Coastguard: Every Second Counts/Channel 5

However, when they arrived at the scene they discovered Chris holding Ally, who had a fractured pelvis, inside a thermal blanket.

Unable to lift the dog into the helicopter, there was a heart-breaking separation between the companions while the pet was carried off the hill.

The dramatic Glencoe rescue plays out in the Channel 5 show Coastguard: Every Second Counts at the weekend with camera crews given exclusive access to personnel on the helicopter.

