Emotional Glencoe hillwalker rescue to feature on Channel 5’s Coastguard: Every Second Counts

A tense coastguard rescue of a hillwalker and his dog in Glencoe will feature in a Channel 5 show at the weekend.

Helicopter crews in Inverness were called when the man Chris and his Cavapoo Ally fell and tumbled down an icy slope.

The drama features in the next episode of Channel 5’s Coastguard: Every Second Counts, which will be screened on Sunday at 9pm.

How did coastguard help Glencoe hillwalker?

The Channel 5 show is a six-part series following the varied callouts by the coastguard, including helicopter incidents, examining fishing trawlers and 999 mayday operations.

Coastguard crews in Inverness were called in April after the man was discovered with blood across his face by other hillwalkers.

Due to his precarious position on a snowy slope, he couldn’t be reached by the local mountain rescue team.

So, a helicopter winchman had to lower himself onto the icy surface in order to retrieve the man and take him to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

However, when they arrived at the scene they discovered Chris holding Ally, who had a fractured pelvis, inside a thermal blanket.

Unable to lift the dog into the helicopter, there was a heart-breaking separation between the companions while the pet was carried off the hill.

The dramatic Glencoe rescue plays out in the Channel 5 show Coastguard: Every Second Counts at the weekend with camera crews given exclusive access to personnel on the helicopter.