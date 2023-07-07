Royal Dornoch course gives artist Aimee inspiration and her biggest challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Dornoch course gives artist Aimee inspiration and her biggest challenge

Golfers' memories of famous course captured on canvas.

By John Ross
Aimee Smith with her painting of the 13th hole at Royal Dornoch.
Aimee Smith has her mind on a different kind of stroke as she takes on the world famous Royal Dornoch golf course.

The Nashville-based artist has just completed a 5ft by 6ft painting to hang in the home of an American couple as a reminder of the favourite links.

The private commission of the Championship Course 13th hole is her biggest challenge to date.

“The couple are regular visitors to Dornoch, and they’d seen prints of the paintings I have already done,” said Aimee.

“After talking things through we settled on a panoramic view looking towards the Firth and the distant hills over the 13th, a par 3 hole surrounded by intimidating bunkers.”

A permanent reminder of the golf course

Being an ex-pro golfer, the husband had travelled the world playing countless different golf courses.

“But he remembered Royal Dornoch most fondly and the couple still enjoy regular visits.

“Their passion for the Championship Course was obvious from our first Zoom call. They were looking for a permanent reminder in their home of their favourite golf course.

“It was a little daunting initially as it would be my biggest painting to date.

“But after the initial sketch was on the canvas I was much more comfortable.

“Now that it’s in their home they say it feels like you can walk into the painting.

“To hear them say that was incredible, as that is the goal every time I sit down in the studio and paint.”

The changing moods of Royal Dornoch’s Championship Course inspire Aimee’s paintings

Aimee is also working on a series of paintings capturing the ever-changing mood of the Championship Course.

She plans to create up to six paintings and prints of the historic links in its various guises in what will be a labour of love.

Aimee is a regular visitor to Dornoch, often accompanied by her Scots-born husband Steve, a one-time golf professional.

“So many visitors come principally for the golf and it seeps into their soul,” she said.

“I know from personal experience that they also fall in love with the town. It is a very special place.

“There is certainly no shortage of inspiration for an artist.

Paintings that trigger memories

“I have visited Royal Dornoch at different times of the year and it is amazing how the course and the light changes, even over the course of a day, never mind with the passing seasons.

“The challenge for me is capturing that on canvas so golfers can enjoy a print which triggers fond memories of their visit to one of the great links courses of the world.”

For the first two paintings, she focused on a Royal Dornoch sunrise on the 14th hole.

She is now planning the next in the series after examining photographs and drone footage with Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton and past captain Willie Mackay.

