Break-in at Portmahomack Pavilion prompts police appeal

A Highland pavilion has been targeted by vandals following a break-in.

Culprits gained entry to the property at Portmahomack before vandalising the building’s interior.

The incident happened between 9pm on Thursday, June 29 and 6pm on Sunday.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

Police have issued an appeal for information to help assist with their ongoing inquiries and track down those responsible.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3643 of July 9.