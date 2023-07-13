Orkney and Norway: The story so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney and Norway: The story so far

Options were kept broad because "everything is on the table".

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Norway
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Honourary consul gives a history lesson on Orkney's links to Norway. Picture shows; St Magnus Cathedral, Kirkwall. Broad Street, Kirkwall. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 06/07/2023

The romance of Orkney running away with the Vikings has grabbed the public’s imagination in the past few days.

A motion put to a meeting of Orkney council started the idea that Orkney might want independence from Scotland and somehow hook up with Norway.

The motion came from council leader James Stockan.

But it may surprise some that the word “Norway” doesn’t actually appear in Mr Stockan’s notice of motion.

The closest it gets the mention of “Nordic connections”, with the Nordic countries being Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

So how did we get to where we are?

Will Orkney really join Norway?

The motion is, in fact, quite brief at only two sentences long.

The crux of what is suggested is that the council should invest money and staff time into exploring “options for alternative models of governance”.

Mr Stockan’s motion refers to “historical and contemporary challenges” relating to  funding and policy support.

While this may not give too much away, more was said during last Tuesday’s council meeting.

The “challenges” boil down to broken promises or agreements on Road Equivalent Tariff and renewing the county’s ailing fleet of internal ferries.

There’s also the issue of unequal funding settlements compared to the Shetland Islands Council and the Western Isles, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

What actually in the motion?

All the council leader said was that the council should look at options that “provide greater fiscal security and economic opportunity for the islands of Orkney”.

And, as Mr Stockan has said multiple times, his approach all along has been “all options on the table”.

In the leader’s motion, it’s specified that these investigations should include:

  • Nordic connections
  • Crown dependencies
  • Other options for greater subsidiarity and autonomy

Finally, the last part of the leader’s motion states that these should be presented to the community for consideration.

Council officers also prepared a report based on the leader’s motion that went to the councillors on Tuesday.

This expanded on what could be looked into.

In terms of the Nordic connections, the report states that this could include the Faroe Islands as a self-governing territory of Denmark.

Examples of British Crown Dependencies to look at include Bailiwick of Guernsey, Bailiwick of Jersey, and the Isle of Man.

Finally, officers point to “British Overseas Territories such as the Falkland Islands” as another candidate for the investigation.

However, this report from officers also states that the investigations will take up substantial amounts of staff time.

The council isn’t likely to get any outside financial help towards exploring its options either.

However, Mr Stockan said he had already had offers of help, and said the costs wouldn’t be “insurmountable”.

So why all the focus on Orkney joining Norway?

As stated by the council leader, “all options are on the table.”

It was also remarked in the report to councillors that the proposals were “broad in nature.”

While the specific options mentioned in Mr Stockan’s motion were purposefully left wide-ranging, during interviews the council leader was grilled on which specific options he would pursue.

Despite no specific mention of Norway in the motion, the country was perhaps the obvious candidate to ask about.

Orkney holds deep historical and modern-day links to the Scandinavian country.

To this day, the county has an honorary Norwegian consul and holds an annual parade through Kirkwall to celebrate Norwegian constitution day. Orkney also holds twinning agreements with areas in Norway.

Haven’t we been here before?

The truth is that it’s not unheard of for the islands to call for more autonomy or power.

For example, in Orkney, 2017 saw a drive for the county to be given more powers over its own affairs.

This was in the wake of both the EU and Scottish Independence referendums.

