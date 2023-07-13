Gallery: Golden retrievers return to their Highland ancestral home for five-yearly celebration

Dog owners from across the world gathered in the Highlands to celebrate the creation of the golden retriever.

Scores of individuals and their furry four-legged friends came together on the grounds of Guisachan House in Glen Affric to celebrate the history of the breed.

The golden retriever was developed by super rich brewery magnate and banker, Lord Tweedmouth, Sir Dudley Coutts Marjoribanks, at his Highland estate, Guisachan in Strathglass.

A memorial to the breed is located in nearby Beauly.

Despite heavy downpours, spirits remained high in Glen Affric today as dogs from more than 12 countries gathered at Guisachan to enjoy an afternoon of fun.

Owners travelled from Canada, the US, New Zealand, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia and Estonia for one of the biggest gatherings of its kind in Northern Scotland.

Organised by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, the five-yearly event features a host of talks, workshops, demonstrations and a late-night procession.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the fluffy moments