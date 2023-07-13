Gallery: Golden retrievers return to their Highland ancestral home for five-yearly celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Golden retrievers return to their Highland ancestral home for five-yearly celebration

Dogs from more than 12 countries including Canada, the US, New Zealand, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia and Estonia gathered at Guisachan in Glen Affric.

The five yearly meet of the Golden Retrievers at Guisachan House, Glen Affric. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The five yearly meet of the Golden Retrievers at Guisachan House, Glen Affric. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Live and AV team

Dog owners from across the world gathered in the Highlands to celebrate the creation of the golden retriever.

Scores of individuals and their furry four-legged friends came together on the grounds of Guisachan House in Glen Affric to celebrate the history of the breed.

The golden retriever was developed by super rich brewery magnate and banker, Lord Tweedmouth, Sir Dudley Coutts Marjoribanks, at his Highland estate, Guisachan in Strathglass.

A memorial to the breed is located in nearby Beauly.

Despite heavy downpours, spirits remained high in Glen Affric today as dogs from more than 12 countries gathered at Guisachan to enjoy an afternoon of fun.

Owners travelled from Canada, the US, New Zealand, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia and Estonia for one of the biggest gatherings of its kind in Northern Scotland.

Organised by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, the five-yearly event features a host of talks, workshops, demonstrations and a late-night procession.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the fluffy moments

The mass photograph of golden retrievers attending the event in front of the ruins of Guisachan House.
The rain didn’t spoil the fun
Well prepared with ponchos and camp chairs.
This dog decided to shelter under the umbrella.
Simon Hodges from England with his dog Claus watch the arena activities.

Shelter from the rain.
Golden Retriever walking on the grounds of Guisachan House, Glen Affric.
American dog breeder Laurell Ellis Kling from Florida.
Golden Retrievers playing around.
Activities for both dogs
Putting the ‘retrieve’ in golden retriever
Surrounded by a squad of playful golden retrievers
A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself.
This pup is keeping cosy.
Sue and Bill Hush from Cambridge with Eva, Astra and Rosie.
Golden retrievers, humans and umbrella’s.
Activities were held for both dogs and their owners.
Snoozing time
Martyn O’Reilly with his wife Dianna from Carrbridge with Lexy.
Stay golden.
A quick lunch break.
Love is the golden rule
So fetching.
Rain pour at the five yearly meet of the Golden Retrievers at Guisachan House, Glen Affric.
A very good pup.
The face of a golden retriever feels like home
Fun for the humans too.
Tug of war fun
Puppy cuddles.
Happy Dog
A dogs’ day out.
Dogs from more than 12 countries including Canada, the US, New Zealand, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia and Estonia are at Guisachan.
Hundreds of golden retrievers were gathered at the Highland ancestral home of the breed today.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

More from Highlands & Islands

Abertarff House will open this month
Staffing issues delay opening of Abertarff House tourist attraction in Inverness
Baby Belle the blind cat posing in a basket, Skye.
How a Skye community rallied to find Baby Belle the blind cat after a…
Police on scene of a crash near Tore in the Highlands.
Man arrested and woman taken to hospital following three-car crash on A835 near Tore
Orkney Norway
Orkney and Norway: The story so far
MP Angus MacNeil
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil had lowest vote attendance in the SNP, figures show
The newest Highland church at West Ardnamurchan.
Church of Scotland opens new kirk in the Highlands
The five-yearly meet of the golden retrievers took place at Guisachan House in Glen Affric today. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Totally pawsome! Dog's day out as hundreds of golden retrievers join biggest-ever gathering in…
Highland Home Centre, Aviemore.
Shepherd seeking business to share Aviemore's Highland Home Centre
John and Lorna Norgrove with Afghan students which their foundation has helped.
Linda Norgrove Foundation: Island charity's support for Afghan women passes £3 million milestone
Google maps image of Conon Bridge.
Woman's body found in Highland river