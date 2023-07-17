Aaron Doran has double-digits in mind after brace in Caley Thistle’s cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran has double-digits in mind after brace in Caley Thistle’s cup win

Superb strikes from the Inverness midfielder earned three opening-day group points against Bonnyrigg Rose - and the Irishman is targeting a year of lethal finishing.

By Paul Chalk
Double scorer for Inverness, Aaron Doran, goes on the attack against Bonnyrigg Rose. Images: Jasperimage
Double scorer for Inverness, Aaron Doran, goes on the attack against Bonnyrigg Rose. Images: Jasperimage

Aaron Doran is determined to show his deadly double is just the start of what could be a fruitful season which ends in promotion for Caley Thistle.

The midfielder kicked off his 13th year in Inverness colours with a sparkling brace which earned his side a 2-1 Viaplay Cup victory against well-drilled League Two visitors Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday. 

The Rose pulled one back late on to make it a nervous last few moments, but the headlines belonged to the 32-year-old Irishman, who was handed a new contract this summer. 

A composed finish in under four minutes gave ICT the lead, then he lashed home a second goal just before half-time to put the Championship team on the way to three Group E points.

Doran’s thirsty for goals after brace

Doran, who also netted in the friendly victory over Elgin City last week, wants to roll back the years with double-digit goal tallies.

He said: “I think this is my 13th season with the club – it has been a long time.

“Before Covid stopped the (2019/20) season, I hit nine goals and I got 11 goals the season before that, so I want to be in double figures again.

“I want to keep scoring goals, like I did on Saturday, and keep getting into the box. I’m sure the lads will keep providing chances for the attackers and I want to be in at those numbers.

“I have come back really fit and fresh and I’m ready to go. This is going to be a big season for the team and hopefully we can push for promotion, to try and get back to the Premiership.

“Over the past couple of seasons, I wanted to up my goal tally, so that’s the perfect start, although I’m not at my happiest because I didn’t get my hat-trick.

“I had a chance in the second half, but it was a good save by the keeper (Patrick Martin). However, all in all, I’m happy to score twice.”

Top-corner finishes floored visitors

Doran can look back with pride at the way he finished his goals, which required skill and accuracy on both occasions.

He said: “With the first one, I was caught in two minds. I didn’t know where the defenders were.

“I just saw the ball come out of the air and hit it and luckily it went in the top corner. The second goal also went into the top corner from a similar position.

“It was a good workout for the team. We’ve only had two 45-minutes each in pre-season (against Elgin City and Nairn County), so this was only our third game.

“We’re still a little bit rusty and we will hope to pick it up over the next couple of games.”

Trio will add worth to Caley Jags side

The trio of new signings, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, full-back Jake Davidson and forward Adam Brooks are already showing their worth at this very early stage, according to Doran.

He said: “The new lads are very good. Charlie in the middle is very good and composed on the ball, he always wants it. I enjoy playing alongside him.

“Jake is a powerhouse, who can run all day down the right.

Charlie Gilmour in action for the Caley Jags against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Jasperimage

“Brooksy will, I’m sure, score a lot of goals this season, so that’s three good signings and the manager is looking for more, so the squad is doing well, and everyone is really fit.”

Dumbarton clash will be tough test

Inverness head to Dumbarton on Tuesday night, with the League Two hosts keen to get points on the board following losing two goals late on in their 2-0 loss at Championship side Airdrieonians. 

Doran added: “It will probably be a tougher game than it was for us on Saturday, with it being away from home.

“It’s a tough place to go. I’m sure the manager will make a few changes. You want to impress as much as you can to be in the team for the start of the (league) season (on August 5).”

Promotion would be ‘big for the city’

And when the second-tier kicks off with a home fixture against Queen’s Park, Doran expects a close division all-round.

The title was won by Dundee on the very final night of last term when they pipped Queen’s Park to automatic promotion, while ICT finished sixth after a 2-1 loss to Ayr United.

Doran reckons this is a real chance for the Highland club to finally step back into the big-time after seven years on the outside looking in.

He said: “The league is pretty similar to what it was like last season.

“I see this as a good opportunity for us to get back to the top-flight.

“All the fans are eager for that. I’ve played there, I loved it, and it was big for the city, so that must be the aim for this club again.”

