Aaron Doran has double-digits in mind after brace in Caley Thistle’s cup win

Aaron Doran is determined to show his deadly double is just the start of what could be a fruitful season which ends in promotion for Caley Thistle.

The midfielder kicked off his 13th year in Inverness colours with a sparkling brace which earned his side a 2-1 Viaplay Cup victory against well-drilled League Two visitors Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

The Rose pulled one back late on to make it a nervous last few moments, but the headlines belonged to the 32-year-old Irishman, who was handed a new contract this summer.

A composed finish in under four minutes gave ICT the lead, then he lashed home a second goal just before half-time to put the Championship team on the way to three Group E points.

Doran’s thirsty for goals after brace

Doran, who also netted in the friendly victory over Elgin City last week, wants to roll back the years with double-digit goal tallies.

He said: “I think this is my 13th season with the club – it has been a long time.

“Before Covid stopped the (2019/20) season, I hit nine goals and I got 11 goals the season before that, so I want to be in double figures again.

“I want to keep scoring goals, like I did on Saturday, and keep getting into the box. I’m sure the lads will keep providing chances for the attackers and I want to be in at those numbers.

💥 Aaron Doran's superb double against Bonnyrigg Rose yesterday! pic.twitter.com/s7KnUJ0oU7 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 16, 2023

“I have come back really fit and fresh and I’m ready to go. This is going to be a big season for the team and hopefully we can push for promotion, to try and get back to the Premiership.

“Over the past couple of seasons, I wanted to up my goal tally, so that’s the perfect start, although I’m not at my happiest because I didn’t get my hat-trick.

“I had a chance in the second half, but it was a good save by the keeper (Patrick Martin). However, all in all, I’m happy to score twice.”

Top-corner finishes floored visitors

Doran can look back with pride at the way he finished his goals, which required skill and accuracy on both occasions.

He said: “With the first one, I was caught in two minds. I didn’t know where the defenders were.

Today saw the first time we have ever played @BonnyriggRose and to commemorate the occasion John Robertson presented Charlie Kirkwood, the Chairman of Bonnyrigg, with a specially engraved Quaich. pic.twitter.com/W2E2A0OaeA — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 15, 2023

“I just saw the ball come out of the air and hit it and luckily it went in the top corner. The second goal also went into the top corner from a similar position.

“It was a good workout for the team. We’ve only had two 45-minutes each in pre-season (against Elgin City and Nairn County), so this was only our third game.

“We’re still a little bit rusty and we will hope to pick it up over the next couple of games.”

Trio will add worth to Caley Jags side

The trio of new signings, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, full-back Jake Davidson and forward Adam Brooks are already showing their worth at this very early stage, according to Doran.

He said: “The new lads are very good. Charlie in the middle is very good and composed on the ball, he always wants it. I enjoy playing alongside him.

“Jake is a powerhouse, who can run all day down the right.

“Brooksy will, I’m sure, score a lot of goals this season, so that’s three good signings and the manager is looking for more, so the squad is doing well, and everyone is really fit.”

Dumbarton clash will be tough test

Inverness head to Dumbarton on Tuesday night, with the League Two hosts keen to get points on the board following losing two goals late on in their 2-0 loss at Championship side Airdrieonians.

Doran added: “It will probably be a tougher game than it was for us on Saturday, with it being away from home.

“It’s a tough place to go. I’m sure the manager will make a few changes. You want to impress as much as you can to be in the team for the start of the (league) season (on August 5).”

Promotion would be ‘big for the city’

And when the second-tier kicks off with a home fixture against Queen’s Park, Doran expects a close division all-round.

The title was won by Dundee on the very final night of last term when they pipped Queen’s Park to automatic promotion, while ICT finished sixth after a 2-1 loss to Ayr United.

Doran reckons this is a real chance for the Highland club to finally step back into the big-time after seven years on the outside looking in.

He said: “The league is pretty similar to what it was like last season.

FULL TIME: ICTFC 2-1 Bonnyrigg Rose We start our ViaPlay Group campaign with three points thanks to Aaron Doran's first-half double. pic.twitter.com/FHnzmNTjv5 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 15, 2023

“I see this as a good opportunity for us to get back to the top-flight.

“All the fans are eager for that. I’ve played there, I loved it, and it was big for the city, so that must be the aim for this club again.”