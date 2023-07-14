PICTURES: Five Arctic fox cubs arrive at Highland Wildlife Park

These adorable snaps show off the newest arrivals to Highland Wildlife Park – five Arctic fox cubs.

The cubs were born on May 9, but staff at the popular attraction at Kincraig, kept their arrival under wraps.

Over the last eight weeks, the cubs have been underground with mum Sarah in a network of freshly dug tunnels and burrows.

But now they have started exploring their surroundings under the watchful eye of Sarah and dad Jack.

The cubs are the pair’s first litter, and are sure to become a popular stop for families visiting the park over the summer holidays.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Sarah and Jack’s first litter of cubs on May 9.

“Sarah has been very busy building an extensive network of tunnels and burrows and has spent a lot of time underground with the cubs in the weeks following their birth. It is fantastic to now see them growing in confidence and getting curious about the world beyond the burrows.

“Some lucky visitors have already been able to spot them out and about exploring their enclosure.

“Like all the animals in our care, our Arctic foxes play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help. Their power to connect people with nature and encourage behaviour change is invaluable.”

Climate change threatens population of Arctic foxes

The newest additions at the park help to secure the species future.

Although the global population of Arctic foxes is currently stable, some regional populations are declining and are critically low.

Regional threats include climate change, disease and exposure to toxic pollutants.

Arctic foxes are known for their thick white fur which helps them to cope with temperatures as low as -50C.

Cubs are born grey or brown in colour which provides camouflage during the summer months. Adults also change their colouring with the seasons.