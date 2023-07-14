Two-vehicle crash closes A82 near Glencoe

Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash that has closed the A82 near Glencoe.

Police received reports of the incident at 4.05pm today on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road.

Emergency services are attending the scene near the Three Sisters Viewpoint and police have closed the road.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 16:45#A82 Glencoe The carriageway is currently ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to a collision Please plan ahead for delays and use an alternative route where possible: https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/6yQ0wNYxGe — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 14, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “At 4.05pm on Friday, July 14, police were called to a two vehicle crash on the A82, near the Three Sisters Viewpoint in Glencoe.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers to expect delays and to use an alternative route.