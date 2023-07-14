£200 million polar vessel named after Sir David Attenborough docks in Peterhead

Polar science vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough, aka Boaty McBoatface, tied up for some equipment and supplies at Peterhead Port today.

Operated by the British Antarctic Survey, she is currently undergoing sea trials in the North Sea.

She is due to embark on her maiden scientific voyage to Antarctica in October.

The £200 million research vessel is one the most sophisticated of her kind in the world.

Hi-tech research vessel boasts 14 laboratories for up to 60 scientists

At 423ft long, she has room on board for a crew of 30 and 60 scientists who have access to 14 laboratories.

She is well-equipped to break through polar ice and can gather data from the deep recesses of the ocean.

Chief officer Rob Bellis said the trials involved the testing of a “dynamic positioning system”, which automatically maintains the vessel’s position and direction of travel.

Meanwhile, a new fuel – hydrotreated vegetable oil – is expected to significantly cut carbon emissions.

“It’s a pleasure to come in to Peterhead,” Mr Bellis said, adding: “Everything worked smoothly with the pilot – all plain sailing really.”

Peterhead Port Authority marine operations director Ray Paterson met the vessel’s captain, Will Whatley, and some of the crew during her brief stopover.

Mr Paterson said: “It was a privilege to go on board and meet the master and crew – she is an incredibly impressive vessel.

“I had actually seen her at various stages of build at Cammell Laird (on Merseyside) in my previous job.

“It was nice to see her now that she is complete and getting ready for the challenges of the Antarctic this winter.”

Among the 10,400-ton vessel’s many interesting features is the “moon pool”, a 43sq ft shaft that opens to the sea below and allows scientific equipment to be safely deployed through the hull.

The decision to name the ship after the UK’s most famous zoologist and natural history TV presenter, Sir David, flew in the face of the Great British public’s choice in an online poll.

“Boaty McBoatface” was a clear winner but the National Environment Research Council had the final say. The poll-winning name was later assigned to one of the vessel’s robot submarines.