£200 million polar vessel named after Sir David Attenborough docks in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

£200 million polar vessel named after Sir David Attenborough docks in Peterhead

She's undergoing sea trials in the North Sea before heading to Antarctica.

By Keith Findlay
Peterhead Port welcomed a VIP guest, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.
The north-east port welcomed a VIP guest, the RRS Sir David Attenborough. Image: Paul Riddell

Polar science vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough, aka Boaty McBoatface, tied up for some equipment and supplies at Peterhead Port today.

Operated by the British Antarctic Survey, she is currently undergoing sea trials in the North Sea.

She is due to embark on her maiden scientific voyage to Antarctica in October.

The £200 million research vessel is one the most sophisticated of her kind in the world.

Hi-tech research vessel boasts 14 laboratories for up to 60 scientists

At 423ft long, she has room on board for a crew of 30 and 60 scientists who have access to 14 laboratories.

She is well-equipped to break through polar ice and can gather data from the deep recesses of the ocean.

Chief officer Rob Bellis said the trials involved the testing of a “dynamic positioning system”, which automatically maintains the vessel’s position and direction of travel.

Meanwhile, a new fuel – hydrotreated vegetable oil – is expected to significantly cut carbon emissions.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough in the Neumayer Channel in Antarctica.
The RRS Sir David Attenborough in the Neumayer Channel in Antarctica. She’ll soon be heading back there for her maiden scientific research project in the region. Image: Jenna Plank/British Antarctic Survey

“It’s a pleasure to come in to Peterhead,” Mr Bellis said, adding: “Everything worked smoothly with the pilot – all plain sailing really.”

Peterhead Port Authority marine operations director Ray Paterson met the vessel’s captain, Will Whatley, and some of the crew during her brief stopover.

Everything worked smoothly with the pilot – all plain sailing really.”

Rob Bellis, chief officer, RRS Sir David Attenborough

Mr Paterson said: “It was a privilege to go on board and meet the master and crew – she is an incredibly impressive vessel.

“I had actually seen her at various stages of build at Cammell Laird (on Merseyside) in my previous job.

“It was nice to see her now that she is complete and getting ready for the challenges of the Antarctic this winter.”

Will Whatley, captain of the RRS Sir David Attenborough, left, with Peterhead Port Authority marine operations director Ray Paterson.
Will Whatley, captain of the RRS Sir David Attenborough, left, with Peterhead Port Authority marine operations director Ray Paterson. Image: Paul Riddell
The vessel by the quayside in Peterhead.
By the quayside in Peterhead today. Image: Paul Riddell

Among the 10,400-ton vessel’s many interesting features is the “moon pool”, a 43sq ft shaft that opens to the sea below and allows scientific equipment to be safely deployed through the hull.

The  decision to name the ship after the UK’s most famous zoologist and natural history TV presenter, Sir David, flew in the face of the Great British public’s choice in an online poll.

“Boaty McBoatface” was a clear winner but the National Environment Research Council had the final say. The poll-winning name was later assigned to one of the vessel’s robot submarines.

More from Business

Talks between university employers and the University and College Union (UCU) will continue but there is “still significant ground to be covered” amid the ongoing marking boycott, both sides have said (Alamy/PA)
‘Still significant ground to be covered’ in talks on university marking boycott
Visitors to Greenwich Park, London look out towards Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)
FTSE inches lower but makes strong gain for the week
To go with story by Hamish Penman. Forties Echo HSE Picture shows; Forties Echo. North Sea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 27/10/2021; 89ef01e5-7714-4139-a71d-00732d4bff4b
Apache moves to quell fears over plans for shutting down Forties
This Elgin High Street unit is available to let and owners could consider a sale. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team
143 Elgin High Street: What now for the former Starbucks building?
China’s fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the company is infringing on copyrights in a way that amounts to racketeering (Richard Drew/AP/PA)
Fast fashion retailer Shein faces lawsuit over ‘aggressive copyright violations’
888 said it has ended talks with FS Gaming over its proposed corporate leadership reshuffle (John Stillwell/PA)
William Hill owner 888 ends talks with FS Gaming Investments
Vegan Bay Baker products .Image: Vegan Bay Baker.
Bakery named best in north-east just four years after opening
The Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Seasalt Cornwall to open new store in Aberdeen's Union Square
Arsenal and Italy footballer Jorginho has acquired a stake in investment app Gather (Gather/PA)
Arsenal’s Jorginho backs investment app as he urges players to save for future
EasyJet will reveal its quarterly financial results next week (David Parry/PA)
EasyJet to shed light on impact of potential summer disruption