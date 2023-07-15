GALLERY: Stoltman ‘superfans’, dogs in raincoats and heavy downpours at Inverness Highland Games 2023

Thousands of people equipped with wellies and umbrellas today braved heavy rain and thunderstorms to take in the Inverness Highland Games.

Despite the dark clouds and rumbles, Bught Park was abuzz with visitors turning out to watch the traditional Scottish sporting events.

Featuring heavyweight and athletic competitions as well as piping and Highland dancing contests, despite the grey weather the park was awash with colour and activity.

This year’s games also marked a milestone as more women participated in the heavy events than men.

The famous Invergordon strongman brothers, Tom and Luke Stoltman, returned for their second year and were busy meeting fans and entertaining the crowds.

Younger visitors also enjoyed taking part in various sporting events and taking in an array of various entertainment.

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured some of the best moments from this year’s games