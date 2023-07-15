GALLERY: Stoltman ‘superfans’, dogs in raincoats and heavy downpours at Inverness Highland Games 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Stoltman ‘superfans’, dogs in raincoats and heavy downpours at Inverness Highland Games 2023

Despite the dark clouds and rumbles, Bught Park was abuzz with visitors turning out to watch the traditional Scottish sporting events. 

Angela Elphionstone and Carol Brebner. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Angela Elphionstone and Carol Brebner. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood and Jason Hedges

Thousands of people equipped with wellies and umbrellas today braved heavy rain and thunderstorms to take in the Inverness Highland Games.

Despite the dark clouds and rumbles, Bught Park was abuzz with visitors turning out to watch the traditional Scottish sporting events.

Featuring heavyweight and athletic competitions as well as piping and Highland dancing contests, despite the grey weather the park was awash with colour and activity.

This year’s games also marked a milestone as more women participated in the heavy events than men.

The famous Invergordon strongman brothers,  Tom and Luke Stoltman, returned for their second year and were busy meeting fans and entertaining the crowds.

Younger visitors also enjoyed taking part in various sporting events and taking in an array of various entertainment.

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured some of the best moments from this year’s games

Tom Stoltman at the Inverness Highland Games.
Stoltman Brother shakes hands with fellow competitor.
Hyping the crowd up.
Novice Highland dancers competition.
Tom Stoltman waving at fans.
The Stoltman Brothers were cheered on by the crowd as they easily passed 12ft and 15ft only to fail to beat the record of 17ft.
Cindy, Jans and Chico the dog.
From China Jing, Yun, Mei, Livan, Jin, Hong, Shu Ren.
Edwina Madden Egan
Edwina Madden Egan competing in the hammer throw.
Labrador keeping dry with rain coat.
Competitors took part in many traditional heavyweight games such as the stone put.
Pipe bands played through the day.
Hammer throw competitor
This year’s games marked a milestone as more women participated in the heavy events than men, with a record 15 competing.
Crowd enjoying watching the games sheltered from the rain.
Female 100m winner Arvellous Igbinidu.
Pieter Bouma, winner of the hammer throw.
Emma Mcmahon
Emma McMahon competing.
Greg Walker
Greg Walker giving it his all for the stone put. 

