New Toolstation store in Fort William to create seven jobs

A new tools and building supplies store will create seven jobs in Fort William when it opens its doors next month.

The newest Toolstation branch in the Highlands will be located at the Ben Nevis Trading Estate in Claggan.

The store is scheduled to open on Monday, August 7, with more than 25,000 products for trade and DIY customers on offer.

A total of seven new roles have also been created in the area as a result.

Thousands of trade quality products

As well as a vast catalogue of items to browse in the store, customers will be able to order items to collect within just five minutes.

The Fort William branch will be one of more than 550 across the UK, including stores in Inverness and Elgin.

Store manager, Rhiannon Andrews, said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store in Fort William, helping support local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in the Inverness-shire region.

“Our knowledgeable team is committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any job.”

Toolstation Fort William will be open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 4pm on Sundays.