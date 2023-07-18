New Toolstation store in Fort William to create seven jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Toolstation store in Fort William to create seven jobs

The branch will open at the Ben Nevis Trading Estate on Monday, August 7.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Toolstation Fort William
The new Toolstation branch will open in Fort William in August. Image: Toolstation.

A new tools and building supplies store will create seven jobs in Fort William when it opens its doors next month.

The newest Toolstation branch in the Highlands will be located at the Ben Nevis Trading Estate in Claggan.

The store is scheduled to open on Monday, August 7, with more than 25,000 products for trade and DIY customers on offer.

A total of seven new roles have also been created in the area as a result.

Thousands of trade quality products

As well as a vast catalogue of items to browse in the store, customers will be able to order items to collect within just five minutes.

The Fort William branch will be one of more than 550 across the UK, including stores in Inverness and Elgin.

Store manager, Rhiannon Andrews, said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store in Fort William, helping support local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in the Inverness-shire region.

“Our knowledgeable team is committed to providing local customers with a reliable and convenient service for the essentials they need to tackle any job.”

Toolstation Fort William will be open from 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

