First glimpse of Tall Ships docking in Aberdeen for the weekend

The first of three stunning Tall Ships has arrived in the Port of Aberdeen today.

By Lottie Hood
Bima Suci Tall Ship
Bima Suci, one of the world's largest Tall Ships, has arrived in Aberdeen. Image: Ellie Milne/ DC Thomson

The Port of Aberdeen is abuzz this morning as the first of the three stunning Tall Ships have sailed into the city’s harbour.

Offering an impressive start, the 365ft Bima Suci, the Indonesian navy’s largest and newest sail training ship arrived in the Port of Aberdeen this morning.

Decked in flags, the vessel – along with a group of drummers and singers onboard – helped bring a sense of cheer to the grey-skied harbour.

Those on the ship were greeted by a lone piper who offered a warm Aberdonian welcome before the crew responded with a responding arrival cheer.

Built in 2017, the vessel is named after a Javanese hero that was a symbol of force, bravery and righteousness and is one of the world’s largest Tall Ships.

The Swedish sail training vessel, Atlantica, also berthed in the harbour in the early hours of the morning while the grand Norwegian Statsraad Lehmkuhl will be joining them later today.

Bima Suci
The Bima Suci has 36,200 sq ft of sails. Image: Ellie Milne/ DC Thomson.

Both ships are stopping off in Aberdeen before continuing on their way to Shetland.

The arrival of the vessels marks the two-year countdown until the Tall Ship Races is hosted in Aberdeen. It is an event that is expected to attract of up to half a million people.

Visitors set to step back in time over the weekend

To help build anticipation, this year the city has been selected as a Cruise in Company Guest Harbour.

This means visitors are given access to attractions in the city and ticket holders are able to step onboard the Statsraad Lehmkuhl to learn about its history.

Members of the public who managed to snap up tickets in advance will be able to clamber aboard the 350ft Norweigan ship this weekend.

Bima Suci Tall Ship docked in Aberdeen
The Bima Suci as it arrives in the Port of Aberdeen. Image: Ellie Milne/ DC Thomson

They will step back in time as far as the vessel’s origins in 1914 and also get a taste of Norwegian hospitality.

It follows after the TS Royalist, the winner of the Tall Ship Races 2017, first arrived in the city last week.

She was welcomed to the Port of Aberdeen by the Sea Cadets who joined the crew on a skill-building voyage and adventure of a lifetime. 

