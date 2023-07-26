‘I do’: Bride and groom reach top of Skye summit in wedding outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I do’: Bride and groom reach top of Skye summit in wedding outfits

A newly-wed couple have celebrated tying the knot from the top of Skye's second highest summit.

By Shanay Taylor
Mark and Victoria Lyons on Inaccessible Peak in Skye in wedding outfits. Image The pair tied the knot last week. Image: Belle Art Photography.
Mark and Victoria Lyons on Inaccessible Peak in Skye in wedding outfits. Image: Belle Art Photography.

Newly weds who scaled the dizzy heights of the Inaccessible Pinnacle on the Isle of Skye in wedding clothes described their adventure as “spectacular”.

Victoria and Mark Lyons climbed the Sgurr Dearg Munro, often described as Scotland’s most difficult Munro on July 18, the day after they married at Glen Brittle.

The happy couple from the Scottish Borders climbed 3234ft to the top of the mountain, carrying all of their heavy equipment as well as a wedding dress and suit.

Wedding photographer, Becy Stabler, of Belle Art Photography, was able to capture the moment before they abseiled back down.

Victoria and Mark climbing. Image: Belle Art Photography.
Victoria and Mark climbing. Image: Belle Art Photography.

‘The mountain gave us an amazing show’

Mr and Mrs Lyons said: “The climb was spectacular, the mountain held us and gave us an amazing show all the way to the top.

“The Inaccessible Pinnacle sits over 3,000 feet up on the Sgurr Dearg Munro, so we hiked and scrambled for over two hours carrying a heavy load of climbing equipment, ropes, a wedding dress and a suit up the side of the mountain.

“The climbing started on the Inn pin, a large rock spur sat on the very top of Sgurr Dearg.

The pair tied the knot last week. Image: Belle Art Photography.
The pair tied the knot last week. Image: Belle Art Photography.

“We climbed in the traditional way, abseiling together from the top to finish.

“The wedding dress and suit held up well until we had an impromptu swim in the loch sat in Coire Lagan on the walk out.

“Our amazing wedding photographer Becy Stabler accompanied us so we could have photos alongside our wedding photos.”

Being experienced climbers, the couple previously reached the summit together back in 2018.

‘We thought, why wait?’

They originally met over a decade ago, when Mark was training Victoria for her first marathon.

After the couple got engaged in March, they thought to themselves “why wait? Let’s tie the knot”, so the pair were married in an intimate ceremony on July 17, close to the mountain.

They added: “We were married in Glen Brittle just below the Cuillin mountains and due to our special memories of the original climb, we decided to revisit in our wedding attire the following day.

The pair were married in Glen Brittle. Belle Art Photography.
The pair were married in Glen Brittle. Belle Art Photography.

“It was such an intimate wedding, we chose to elope only the two of us.

“The day was manifested with beautiful atmospheric conditions. Sun, mist and a light breeze helped keep those infamous Skye midges at bay.

“The climb would never have happened if we weren’t perfectly happy we could do it safely.

“We would climb the Inn pin again but will never repeat it dressed up.”

‘We thank everyone for their best wishes’

Since the couple rekindled their memory on top of the mountain, congratulations have flooded in.

Commenting on Belle Art Photography’s Facebook post, Sandra Burlace wrote: “I’ve tracked your page down after seeing someone’s post on a climbing page.
What a fab thing to do to celebrate marriage.”

Rita Mayman added: “Beautiful and a special unique memory.”

The couple added: “The love and all the congratulations that came with this is beautiful and we thank everyone for their best wishes.”

