‘I do’: Bride and groom reach top of Skye summit in wedding outfits

Newly weds who scaled the dizzy heights of the Inaccessible Pinnacle on the Isle of Skye in wedding clothes described their adventure as “spectacular”.

Victoria and Mark Lyons climbed the Sgurr Dearg Munro, often described as Scotland’s most difficult Munro on July 18, the day after they married at Glen Brittle.

The happy couple from the Scottish Borders climbed 3234ft to the top of the mountain, carrying all of their heavy equipment as well as a wedding dress and suit.

Wedding photographer, Becy Stabler, of Belle Art Photography, was able to capture the moment before they abseiled back down.

‘The mountain gave us an amazing show’

Mr and Mrs Lyons said: “The climb was spectacular, the mountain held us and gave us an amazing show all the way to the top.

“The Inaccessible Pinnacle sits over 3,000 feet up on the Sgurr Dearg Munro, so we hiked and scrambled for over two hours carrying a heavy load of climbing equipment, ropes, a wedding dress and a suit up the side of the mountain.

“The climbing started on the Inn pin, a large rock spur sat on the very top of Sgurr Dearg.

“We climbed in the traditional way, abseiling together from the top to finish.

“The wedding dress and suit held up well until we had an impromptu swim in the loch sat in Coire Lagan on the walk out.

“Our amazing wedding photographer Becy Stabler accompanied us so we could have photos alongside our wedding photos.”

Being experienced climbers, the couple previously reached the summit together back in 2018.

‘We thought, why wait?’

They originally met over a decade ago, when Mark was training Victoria for her first marathon.

After the couple got engaged in March, they thought to themselves “why wait? Let’s tie the knot”, so the pair were married in an intimate ceremony on July 17, close to the mountain.

They added: “We were married in Glen Brittle just below the Cuillin mountains and due to our special memories of the original climb, we decided to revisit in our wedding attire the following day.

“It was such an intimate wedding, we chose to elope only the two of us.

“The day was manifested with beautiful atmospheric conditions. Sun, mist and a light breeze helped keep those infamous Skye midges at bay.

“The climb would never have happened if we weren’t perfectly happy we could do it safely.

“We would climb the Inn pin again but will never repeat it dressed up.”

‘We thank everyone for their best wishes’

Since the couple rekindled their memory on top of the mountain, congratulations have flooded in.

Commenting on Belle Art Photography’s Facebook post, Sandra Burlace wrote: “I’ve tracked your page down after seeing someone’s post on a climbing page.

What a fab thing to do to celebrate marriage.”

Rita Mayman added: “Beautiful and a special unique memory.”

The couple added: “The love and all the congratulations that came with this is beautiful and we thank everyone for their best wishes.”