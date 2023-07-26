Future of Cloddach Bridge to be assessed in feasibility study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Cloddach Bridge to be assessed in feasibility study

£3 million has been set aside to potentially fund a replacement.

By Michelle Henderson
Cloddach Bridge towering over River Lossie in Moray.
Contractors from Fairhurst have begun inspecting Cloddach Bridge in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Contractors are to begin surveying the stability of Cloddach Bridge as part of a £30,000 feasibility study to find out if it needs repaired or replaced.

Moray Council voted to carry out the review of the road bridge near Birnie to establish its current condition.

The bridge was built in 1905.

Use of the bridge has been restricted for a number of years, and it is open only to walkers and cyclists.

The community has long called for it to be reinstated as it divides the community on either side of the bridge.

The findings of the feasibility study will identify the benefits and costs of reinstating the bridge but will also consider  the risk associated with reopening the River Lossie crossing.

The contract has been awarded to engineering consultants Fairhurst, with inspections on the structure due to get under way.

Orange barriers block access to the road bridge.
Cloddach Bridge was closed to motorists in February 2022 following safety concerns. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Moray Council officials confirmed the findings are due to be shared at full council in September.

A council spokeswoman said: “The pre-feasibility study has just been awarded, with Fairhurst now carrying out the work.

“We’re on track to inform members of the findings at full council on September 28.”

Moray council set aside £3 million for bridge build

The road bridge has been closed since February 2022 after being closed due to safety concerns.

Vehicle movements on the 118-year-old crossing were restricted after its condition deteriorated, with council officials blaming a lack of compliance with weight restrictions for its demise.

The bridge is surrounded by trees as the River Lossie flows below.
Council officials estimate the cost of replacing the road bridge is around £3 million. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

£3 million has been set aside by the council to potentially fund a replacement when it becomes unsafe for use by pedestrians and cyclists. In March, the council secured £1.5 million of UK Government cash to help towards securing its future.

Councillors have earmarked a further £1.5 million to meet the cost of demolishing and reconstructing the structure.

