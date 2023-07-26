Future of Cloddach Bridge to be assessed in feasibility study

Contractors are to begin surveying the stability of Cloddach Bridge as part of a £30,000 feasibility study to find out if it needs repaired or replaced.

Moray Council voted to carry out the review of the road bridge near Birnie to establish its current condition.

The bridge was built in 1905.

Use of the bridge has been restricted for a number of years, and it is open only to walkers and cyclists.

The community has long called for it to be reinstated as it divides the community on either side of the bridge.

The findings of the feasibility study will identify the benefits and costs of reinstating the bridge but will also consider the risk associated with reopening the River Lossie crossing.

The contract has been awarded to engineering consultants Fairhurst, with inspections on the structure due to get under way.

Moray Council officials confirmed the findings are due to be shared at full council in September.

A council spokeswoman said: “The pre-feasibility study has just been awarded, with Fairhurst now carrying out the work.

“We’re on track to inform members of the findings at full council on September 28.”

Moray council set aside £3 million for bridge build

The road bridge has been closed since February 2022 after being closed due to safety concerns.

Vehicle movements on the 118-year-old crossing were restricted after its condition deteriorated, with council officials blaming a lack of compliance with weight restrictions for its demise.

£3 million has been set aside by the council to potentially fund a replacement when it becomes unsafe for use by pedestrians and cyclists. In March, the council secured £1.5 million of UK Government cash to help towards securing its future.

Councillors have earmarked a further £1.5 million to meet the cost of demolishing and reconstructing the structure.