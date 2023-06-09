Nevis Range aiming to be ‘world-leading bike park’ with investments in new courses

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Nevis Range is investing £400,000 in its mountain biking tracks to make it a destination for lovers o f the sport.

Due to a surge in popularity across the Highlands, the Nevis Range is keen to ensure the track has something for all abilities.

It is already upgrading its facilities for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in August.

The £400,000 investment in the new, much faster course is thanks to SportScotland and the World Championships.

Managing director of Nevis Range Chris O’Brien said new, updated facilities aim to get “more people converted to mountain biking”.

He says the World Bike Track will have several new features and is “a lot faster” than before and that “riders were in for a real treat” when it’s completed.

“While it’s not a new track, I think the new features will make it incredibly exciting,” says Mr O’Brien.

The work follows a similar investment at the centre to create a designated skills area for new bikers, which opened just last week.

‘Incredibly exciting’ time to take up mountain biking.

More than 3,000 people will attend the highly-anticipated Red Bull Weekend tomorrow, with big names in the world of mountain biking in attendance.

Superstar bikers Danny MacAskill and Kris Kyle will dazzle crowds with their skills and showmanship providing an up close and thrilling experience.

As a Red Bull athlete, Kris Kyle is no stranger to adrenaline-filled stunts, having just performed bike tricks under a hot air balloon last month.

The duo’s appearance this weekend is sure to delight mountain biking fans, blown away by their skills.

Mr O’Brien said: “Our goal is to promote Nevis Range as an all-inclusive holiday destination for riders of all levels.

“With the World Championships coming up, our World Cup Track refurbishment in progress, and continual trail infrastructure improvements, it’s an exciting time to be a part of the Nevis Range community.”

John Sutherland, activities director at Nevis Range, added: “Nevis Range is committed to being a world-leading bike park.

“With the exciting developments we have underway, including additions to our trail infrastructure and a particular focus on improving our blue trail, we’re excited about what the future holds.”