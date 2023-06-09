Nevis Range aiming to be ‘world-leading bike park’ with investments in new courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nevis Range aiming to be ‘world-leading bike park’ with investments in new courses

£400,000 is currently being invested into upgrading the infamous World Bike Track at the centre.

By Ross Hempseed
Danny MacAskill superstar mountain biker will perform at this weekend at Nevis Range. Image: Dave Mackison.
Danny MacAskill superstar mountain biker will perform at this weekend at Nevis Range. Image: Dave Mackison.

The Nevis Range is investing £400,000 in its mountain biking tracks to make it a destination for lovers o f the sport.

Due to a surge in popularity across the Highlands, the Nevis Range is keen to ensure the track has something for all abilities.

It is already upgrading its facilities for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in August.

The £400,000 investment in the new, much faster course is thanks to SportScotland and the World Championships.

Managing director of Nevis Range Chris O’Brien said new, updated facilities aim to get “more people converted to mountain biking”.

Young cyclist performs trick at a SDA mountain biking competition, Fort William
Nevis Range to host UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in August. Image: Colin Houston.

He says the World Bike Track will have several new features and is “a lot faster” than before and that “riders were in for a real treat” when it’s completed.

“While it’s not a new track, I think the new features will make it incredibly exciting,” says Mr O’Brien.

The work follows a similar investment at the centre to create a designated skills area for new bikers, which opened just last week.

‘Incredibly exciting’ time to take up mountain biking.

More than 3,000 people will attend the highly-anticipated Red Bull Weekend tomorrow, with big names in the world of mountain biking in attendance.

Superstar bikers Danny MacAskill and Kris Kyle will dazzle crowds with their skills and showmanship providing an up close and thrilling experience.

As a Red Bull athlete, Kris Kyle is no stranger to adrenaline-filled stunts, having just performed bike tricks under a hot air balloon last month.

The duo’s appearance this weekend is sure to delight mountain biking fans, blown away by their skills.

Mr O’Brien said: “Our goal is to promote Nevis Range as an all-inclusive holiday destination for riders of all levels.

“With the World Championships coming up, our World Cup Track refurbishment in progress, and continual trail infrastructure improvements, it’s an exciting time to be a part of the Nevis Range community.”

John Sutherland, activities director at Nevis Range, added: “Nevis Range is committed to being a world-leading bike park.

“With the exciting developments we have underway, including additions to our trail infrastructure and a particular focus on improving our blue trail, we’re excited about what the future holds.”

Crowds will be out this weekend to watch mountain bikers perform their tricks and stunts at the Red Bull Weekend. Image Nevis Range.

