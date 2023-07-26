NHS Highland announces temporary closure of Mackintosh Centre due to ‘recruitment challenges’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Highland announces temporary closure of Mackintosh Centre due to ‘recruitment challenges’

The seven residents of the Mallaig care home will be moved to other facilities.

By Ellie Milne
The Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig.
The Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig.

A Highland care home has been temporarily closed due to “recruitment challenges” in the area.

NHS Grampian and Highland Council have confirmed a temporary suspension of services at the Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig.

The seven residents who currently reside at the home will be moved to the nearest available facilities until a solution to the staffing issues is found.

All permanent staff will also be offered a temporary relocation to another NHS Highland care service.

The closure will come into force from today, July 26.

‘The safest approach’

Karen-Anne Wilson, NHS Highland‘s district manager for Lochaber, said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision but this is the safest possible outcome for the residents.

“We are unable to safely staff the care home at this time due to recruitment and retention challenges we face across the sector in Highland and elsewhere in Scotland.

“We will begin a managed transfer of residents in partnership with their families. We recognise this decision will cause anxiety among residents, relatives and staff but we believe this is the safest approach.”

‘Difficult decisions being made’

The NHS manager went on to thank the staff who have worked to maintain care at the Mallaig home in recent weeks, describing their dedication as “inspiring”.

She added: “The issues we face in recruiting and retaining staff across the care sector have been well publicised and often lead to difficult decisions being made.

“Caring for others is a rewarding job that makes a difference to people’s lives every day, and the staff at the Mackintosh Centre are a wonderful example of this.

“We are committed to working with local communities in remote and rural areas to build sustainable health and social care services.”

