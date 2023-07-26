NHS Highland announces temporary closure of Mackintosh Centre due to ‘recruitment challenges’

A Highland care home has been temporarily closed due to “recruitment challenges” in the area.

NHS Grampian and Highland Council have confirmed a temporary suspension of services at the Mackintosh Centre in Mallaig.

The seven residents who currently reside at the home will be moved to the nearest available facilities until a solution to the staffing issues is found.

All permanent staff will also be offered a temporary relocation to another NHS Highland care service.

The closure will come into force from today, July 26.

‘The safest approach’

Karen-Anne Wilson, NHS Highland‘s district manager for Lochaber, said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision but this is the safest possible outcome for the residents.

“We are unable to safely staff the care home at this time due to recruitment and retention challenges we face across the sector in Highland and elsewhere in Scotland.

“We will begin a managed transfer of residents in partnership with their families. We recognise this decision will cause anxiety among residents, relatives and staff but we believe this is the safest approach.”

‘Difficult decisions being made’

The NHS manager went on to thank the staff who have worked to maintain care at the Mallaig home in recent weeks, describing their dedication as “inspiring”.

She added: “The issues we face in recruiting and retaining staff across the care sector have been well publicised and often lead to difficult decisions being made.

“Caring for others is a rewarding job that makes a difference to people’s lives every day, and the staff at the Mackintosh Centre are a wonderful example of this.

“We are committed to working with local communities in remote and rural areas to build sustainable health and social care services.”