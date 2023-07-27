Festival-goers stuck in standstill traffic on their way to Belladrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Festival-goers stuck in standstill traffic on their way to Belladrum

Some people have abandoned their cars in Kiltarlity and chosen to walk the last few miles to the festival site.

By Ellie Milne and Louise Glen
Traffic at a standstill en route to Belladrum
Traffic is at a standstill en route to Belladrum. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Thousands of motorists are queuing for hours to get to the Belladrum Festival.

The popular three-day event, held at the Belladrum Estate near Beauly, kicked off today but many are yet to arrive at the site.

The festival has drawn thousands of music fans to the Highlands but the influx of people has also caused traffic chaos in the area.

Motorists on the A833 Drumnadrochit to Beauly road are at a complete standstill with those who joined the queue shortly after midday still waiting to get into the venue.

Shuttle buses travelling from Inverness are also stuck in the traffic.

Some passengers who were getting dropped off to enjoy the musical festivities have been “abandoned” on the road while drivers U-turn in the road to escape the queue.

Bemused tourists on the congested rural road told the Press and Journal they were surprised there were not more road signs.

One person said: “We were hoping to get to Beauly but instead we have sat in a queue of traffic.”

Police have been patrolling the road but traffic remains at a gridlock on the narrow road.

Visitors hiking miles

Some festival-goers, and even performers, have decided to leave their cars in Kiltarlity, just under two miles from Belladrum, and walk the rest of the way.

However, locals have said the village is already overcrowded and are asking visitors not to “dump” their cars.

Others have decided to hike more than 10 miles from Drumnadrochit.

People have also been calling the police on 101 but have said they have been offered no help.

One woman in the queue said: “We have been sitting for three hours. It has never been like this before in all the years I’ve been coming.”

Another has called for a drop-off point for campers, she added: “I nipped out of work at lunchtime to take the kids to Belladrum. I have now had to take the afternoon off. What a disgrace.”

Highland Council previously shared a number of road closures and restrictions in connection with the festival.

Belladrum 2023: Everything you need to know

More from Highlands & Islands

Steven Ferguson at Ross County and Scot Gardiner at Inverness Caley Thistle have backed the dual the A9 campaign.
Ross County and Caley Thistle support campaign for A9 dualling due to safety concerns
A beached whale in Fife. Image: Callum Adam.
More whales beached two weeks after mass stranding near Stornoway
Thurso Art Gallery. Image: Google Maps.
Victory for local artists in battle for Thurso Art Gallery
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf: 'People aren’t going to be expelled or punished for criticising me as…
western isles hospital
Surfer airlifted to Western Isles Hospital after suffering 'stroke-like symptoms'
The 26-year-old man was arrested in Kent on Wednesday, May 3. Image: Police Scotland
11-year-old boy injured after being hit by car in Kirkwall
Breaking new image
A9 closed following three-vehicle collision near Newtonmore
From L-R: Kirk Norbury, SRMG, Ross Ewing, SLE, Jenny McCallum, LNRC, Lianne MacLennan, SRMG, Kate Forbes, Steven Gray, LNRC/Glenmoriston , Jimmy Gibb, LNRC / Balmaccan, Ewan Macdonald, LNRC, Lewis MacLennan, LNRC, Nigel Fraser, Tomich Holiday Lets, Watty Forbes, Corriemony. Image: Kirk Norbury
VIDEO: Short film shows why controlled burning is vital to tackling wildfires as new…
John Mackinnon was killed in the Skye shooting tragedy
Trial date set for man accused of Skye shootings
World record attempt in Fort William.
Fort William to attempt world record for largest strip the willow with 2,000 dancers