Festival-goers stuck in standstill traffic on their way to Belladrum

Thousands of motorists are queuing for hours to get to the Belladrum Festival.

The popular three-day event, held at the Belladrum Estate near Beauly, kicked off today but many are yet to arrive at the site.

The festival has drawn thousands of music fans to the Highlands but the influx of people has also caused traffic chaos in the area.

Motorists on the A833 Drumnadrochit to Beauly road are at a complete standstill with those who joined the queue shortly after midday still waiting to get into the venue.

Shuttle buses travelling from Inverness are also stuck in the traffic.

Some passengers who were getting dropped off to enjoy the musical festivities have been “abandoned” on the road while drivers U-turn in the road to escape the queue.

Bemused tourists on the congested rural road told the Press and Journal they were surprised there were not more road signs.

One person said: “We were hoping to get to Beauly but instead we have sat in a queue of traffic.”

Police have been patrolling the road but traffic remains at a gridlock on the narrow road.

Visitors hiking miles

Some festival-goers, and even performers, have decided to leave their cars in Kiltarlity, just under two miles from Belladrum, and walk the rest of the way.

However, locals have said the village is already overcrowded and are asking visitors not to “dump” their cars.

Others have decided to hike more than 10 miles from Drumnadrochit.

People have also been calling the police on 101 but have said they have been offered no help.

One woman in the queue said: “We have been sitting for three hours. It has never been like this before in all the years I’ve been coming.”

Another has called for a drop-off point for campers, she added: “I nipped out of work at lunchtime to take the kids to Belladrum. I have now had to take the afternoon off. What a disgrace.”

Highland Council previously shared a number of road closures and restrictions in connection with the festival.