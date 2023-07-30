Belladrum hits the right note for Aberdeenshire couple who tie the knot after 18-year engagement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belladrum hits the right note for Aberdeenshire couple who tie the knot after 18-year engagement

After being together for 23 years, Sarah Cordiner and her husband Dennis Weaver tied the knot at Belladrum Temple on Friday, July 28. 

By Lottie Hood
Dennis Weaver and Sarah Cordiner got married at Belladrum on Friday, July 28, at 3pm.
Dennis Weaver and Sarah Cordiner got married at Belladrum on Friday, July 28, at 3pm. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A music-loving couple from Strichen got hitched at this year’s Belladrum festival returning to the place where it all began.

Not many weddings start with a ceremony in a chapel, a piper in a bucket hat and end with a live performance from Bastille.

But for the new Mr and Mrs Weaver it marked the perfect day with a nod to the past -and they could not be Happier.

After being together for 23 years, Sarah Cordiner, now Weaver, and her husband Dennis Weaver tied the knot at Belladrum Temple on Friday, July 28.

While a music festival may seem a little bit of a different venue for some, Mrs Weaver said it held a lot of fond memories.

Sarah and Dennis Weaver
Sarah and Dennis Weaver on their wedding day.  Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Engaged in rain macs in the pouring rain

The couple first met at Mr Weaver’s birthday party in 2000. Mrs Weaver was attending with her cousin and was soon swayed by Mr Weaver’s dancing skills.

Both big music fans, they have been together ever since and have attended Belladrum festival together nearly every year since it first began in 2004.

A year after their first time attending and accompanied by their oldest daughter Skye in a buggy, Mr Weaver proposed.

Mrs Weaver, 41, said: “He popped the question down at the Garden Stage in the pouring rain with water running off our noses wearing macs. It was ace.”

However it turned out to be a longer engagement than they expected.

Sarah Weaver, Dennis Weaver and their daughter Syke when they first got engaged at Belladrum .
Sarah and Dennis Weaver with four-month-old daughter Skye after they got engaged. Image: Sarah Weaver.

The mum-of-two said: “We’ve been putting it off because we needed a new house or the kids needed something or a new motorbike.

“Then I lost my mum sadly a couple of years ago and all she wanted was for us to get married and Dennis’s parents are getting older so we thought we needed to do it now.

“Dennis had the girls at Belladrum last year, I didn’t go last year and I decided while they were away I was going to book a wedding.

“I emailed and got the ball rolling before they even got through the door.”

The newlyweds enjoyed a ceremony with 40 friends and family at Belladrum Temple before moving to the champagne and Pimms bar.

They then spent the night singing along to Bastille and other bands on the main stage with another “25,000 wedding guests”.

Bastille at Belladrum
The couple went to see Bastille after the ceremony who they said were “great”. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Groom’s parents attended in mobility scooters

The nail technician said were very grateful to everyone who came and made the day special.

Especially their piper Connor who was suited and booted in Bermuda shorts and a bucket hat.

“Dennis’s mum and dad were there in mobility scooters,” said Mrs Weaver. “They would have been there through anything – it was brilliant. I had an empty chair for my mum so everybody was there.

“We were really lucky, we had a lot of friends who travelled a long way to be with us.

“Dennis was very emotional and when me and the girls were walking from the caravan, every second person who went past said ‘congratulations’.

“I got a couple of ‘don’t do it’ but I didn’t listen.

“We were thinking of the people of absent friends and family who couldn’t there and had a toast to them.”

Mrs Weaver said they also had a party planned in Strichen in two weeks for her gran and others who could not make the ceremony.

