Aberlour man Ewan Findlay reported missing

A 34-year-old man has been reported missing from Aberlour.

Ewan Findlay was last seen in the Allachie Drive area of the village at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

He has not been seen since and officers have said concerns are growing for his welfare.

Police have now launched an appeal for the public’s help to trace him.

He is described as being 6ft 5ins and white with short auburn hair.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4353 of August 1.