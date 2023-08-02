Aberlour man Ewan Findlay reported missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Aberlour man Ewan Findlay reported missing

Police have launched an appeal for the public's help to trace the 34-year-old.

By Ellie Milne
Ewan Findlay headshot with black and white police stock image
Ewan Findlay was last seen in Aberlour on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Police Scotland.

A 34-year-old man has been reported missing from Aberlour.

Ewan Findlay was last seen in the Allachie Drive area of the village at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

He has not been seen since and officers have said concerns are growing for his welfare.

Police have now launched an appeal for the public’s help to trace him.

He is described as being 6ft 5ins and white with short auburn hair.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4353 of August 1.

More from Moray

Seven Stills in Dufftown has hit the market. Image: ASG Commercial.
Exceptional restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown hits the market
Lucy Stewart and the Lossiemouth Jets. Image: Claire Stewart.
'I struggle to breathe as my windpipe is floppy': Elgin schoolgirl born with rare…
Addressing illegal parking and the urban gull menace in Elgin are just two of the challenges facing Moray councillors as they return from their summer break. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From swooping gulls to creaking schools: Five challenges awaiting Moray councillors after their summer…
Attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Teenager charged after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Andrew Wright, motorcyclist killed on Sunday.
Tributes paid to Elgin biker Andrew Wright killed in A96 crash
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Samuel Bliss spat blood on police and claimed to have hepatitis Picture shows; Samuel Bliss, Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 11/10/2022
Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he's not anti-Catholic
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer uncle and despicable twins
Elgin town centre offices have been approved for new purpose.
New purpose for Elgin offices, Buckie outdoor gym area and Speyside glamping pods
Police at the crash on the A96.
Motorcyclist killed in A96 crash near Alves named
Buckie funeral director Laura Wood at Strathlene Beach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet Buckie's new funeral boss, embalmer Laura Wood from Aberdeen