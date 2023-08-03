Tobermory lifeboat rescues trio stranded aboard yacht

Three people have been rescued by Tobermory lifeboat after becoming stranded at sea aboard a yacht.

The trio were sailing on a yacht off the coast of the Isle of Coll in the early hours when the vessel got into difficulty.

Stranded in the dark, they called HM Coastguard for assistance at 1.34am.

Tobermory lifeboat rescues crew onboard yacht

The Tobermory lifeboat was tasked to the scene.

When it arrived, rescuers transferred the stranded crew onboard the lifeboat before securing the yacht.

The group was taken back to dry land, ahead of the lifeboat’s return to Tobermory.