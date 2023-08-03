Anger as OVO Energy customers left without power for three days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger as OVO Energy customers left without power for three days

MSP Alasdair Allan called the level of service from OVO Energy "woeful" as many customers in the Western Isles continue to experience major delays.

By Shanay Taylor
OVO's engineers are struggling with a 'backlog' of meter repairs and installations. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
OVO's engineers are struggling with a 'backlog' of meter repairs and installations. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

It is claimed that Western Isles residents with Ovo Energy have been told that there are no available engineer appointments for the foreseeable future.

It comes as residents on the island, including one elderly couple, have been left without power for days on end.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar, MSP Alasdair Allan has called for OVO Energy to urgently improve its customer service.

Since 2020, the islands’ MSP has helped more than 180 constituents in getting meters replaced or faults repaired, as they continue to hit a brick wall with energy companies.

‘Energy companies must do better’

One constituent said that after negotiating with endless call centres, the company even refused to believe the Western Isles postcode area even existed.

The quality of service experienced by many is “completely unacceptable”, Mr Allan said.

“Energy companies must do better and demonstrate a shift in attitude going forward.”

He called OVO Energy’s service “woeful” and said the company needs “to work out what customer service actually looks like”.

“People in the Western Isles should not be left waiting for an appointment for months on end – that wouldn’t be the case for customers in cities, and island or rural properties shouldn’t be pushed to the bottom of the pile.

“Elderly or vulnerable customers, in particular, should be prioritised, especially in emergency situations like a total loss of power.”

One household was told by an OVO representative that they will have to wait until 2025 to get their meter replaced due to the “rural” location.

OVO has since apologised and said the information the household was given was incorrect.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan
Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan is calling for OVO to improve its customer service.

Lack of engineers

Despite the firm working closely with the Western Isles MSP, there is still a number of issues, mostly due to a lack of engineers employed locally.

Mr Allan added: “While I am pleased to have been able to help so many people resolve meter appointment issues, it is not right that it should take an MSP’s intervention for island customers to be afforded an adequate level of service from their energy providers.

“While energy prices have thankfully begun to fall, the UK Government is refusing to provide the same energy bill support as last year, so it will, unfortunately, be a more difficult winter for many.

“Meanwhile, companies like OVO need to work out what customer service actually looks like.”

OVO Energy has been contacted for further comment.

