Arisaig House: Brexiteer owner reveals plans to change £2.8m property, but what will its future use be?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Arisaig House: Brexiteer owner reveals plans to change £2.8m property, but what will its future use be?

Jeremy Hosking also tried to buy Kinloch Castle on Rum.

By John Ross
Arisaig House was bought for £2.8m Image Savills
Arisaig House was bought for £2.8m Image Savills

The owner of the landmark Arisaig House is seeking permission to upgrade and extend the listed building.

Multi-millionaire financier Jeremy Hosking bought the property for £2.8 million last year.

The Brexit supporter secured the deal after two previous purchase attempts collapsed.

He has now applied to Highland Council for listed building consent for the work. The work is described as “part restoration and part renovation”.

Modernising and enhancing the property

In a design statement accompanying the application, specialist building surveyors Smith and Garrett say the plan is to modernise the building without changing its use.

It is also planned to slightly extend the B-listed building. They are not planning to take itback to the original size when it was built in 1863-64.

“The thrust of the scheme is to upgrade the house, removing scars of its 1980s conversion to a hotel, at the same time protecting and enhancing what remains of its heritage significance”, the statement says.

The future of Arisaig House is unclear.

At the time of the purchase, it was said Mr Hosking would occasionally stay in the property, but that “wouldn’t be its prime purpose”.

Patrick Barrow is a spokesman for Mr Hosking and commented in October.

He said: “Its final purpose and where it may or may not fit into a more integrated plan for a leisure business is yet to be decided.”

Jeremy Hosking pulled out of his plans for Kincloch Castle , pointing the blame at Lorna Slater.

The consent application says the current use as a residential building will not change.

Asked about any future change of use, Mr Barrow said there was “no comment to offer, beyond saying that Arisaig House requires essential and extensive renovation”.

The plan includes changing the building lay-out from 17 bedrooms, including 12 suites, to 13 suites.

An improved second staircase, a small lift, and an upgraded service staircase are planned. There are also plans for an enlarged bay window on the ground floor, a porch and a second-floor bathroom extension.

A former hothouse will be replaced with an orangery and a lean-to plant room is to be put on the site of a demolished outbuilding. The housekeeper’s accommodation will be remodelled.

What is happening to Arisaig House?

A domestic kitchen is planned in a room on the north side of the building. Electric and water services are to be updated.

The heating system, consisting of two old oil boilers under the house, will be replaced in a new plant room and upgraded to include a groundsource heat-pump.

The design statement says the building is roughly three-quarters the size of the original, before a fire in 1935, and the essential layout will not change.

Did Mr Hosking buy Kinloch Castle?

Mr Hosking also tried to buy Kinloch Castle on Rum, but faced opposition from islanders and an intervention from the Scottish Government.

The A-listed castle is owned by NatureScot and has fallen into disrepair over many years.

Kinloch Castle from the sea.<br />Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Hosking planned to create a charitable trust to restore the castle and its contents. This was so it could be operated as a hotel.

The sale was put on hold in November by Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater after meeting concerned locals.

Ms Slater promised to advocate on the behalf of the Isle of Rum Community Trust in talks with Mr Hosking.

But in March the planned deal was dropped.

Mr Hosking said Ms Slater’s Green Party had “completely crushed” the conservation project.

More from Highlands & Islands

A9 traffic slowing at Tomatin.
Caravan overturns on A9 at Tomatin - expect delays
Fort William High Street. Sandy McCook 16/04/21 CR0027662
Hunt for two youths who racially abused man in Fort William shop
Ukrainian students are often hit by power blackouts
UHI Inverness launches fundraising appeal to help Ukraine university students
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a TikTok paedophile and truck show bust-up
Ralia junction - A9
Two men charged and six in hospital following two separate A9 crashes
Beth Hitchcock grew up in Collieston, and is now a polar expedition guide. Image: Supplied by Beth Hitchcock.
From Aberdeenshire to Antarctica: Former Ellon Academy pupil becomes polar expedition guide
A 'serious crash' occurred on the A9 just south of Newtonmore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Two taken to hospital following 'serious' crash on A9 at Newtonmore
Police are investigating after a woman was taken to hospital following a crash near Wick.
Woman in 'critical condition' after crash near Wick
MV Isle of Arran docked in Lochboisdale.
CalMac apologise for inconvience as phone lines out of order
An artist's impression of the planned spaceport in Scolpaig, North Uist. Photo: Fraser Architecture LLP
'A very high degree of secrecy': Campaign group blasts island spaceport process as they…

Conversation