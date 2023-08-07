Tiree Music Festival announce date for 2024 asking punters if they want to roll over tickets from this year

Tiree Music Festival (TMF) has announced its 2024 dates, asking ticket holders from this year if they’d like the option of rolling over their visit until then.

After a year of planning the 2023 event, due to be held in July, the event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to a storm on the west coast island.

While many would-be festival goers have been waiting for a refund – organisers have now asked if they’d like to move their tickets until next year.

Alternatively, they will have a refund in a matter of weeks.

With only 2,000 or so tickets available for the annual music event – tickets are like gold dust.

A spokeswoman for TMF said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes on the refund process for TMF 2023.

“All ticket holders should now have received an email via Eventbrite outlining the steps you can take to request a refund or how to roll your ticket over to TMF2024.

“Remember to check your junk folders and please note all refund requests should be made by Friday September 8.

Tiree Music Festival will take place in 2024

“We can now confirm TMF2024 will take place on July 12 – 14 2024.

“After such a disappointing summer, we’re determined to make this the most magical TMF yet!”

She added: “We’re incredibly grateful for your support and patience while we work through these processes and for the many, many messages we’ve received about transferring tickets to next year.”

Any ticketholder who did not purchase tickets via Eventbrite or Tixel can contact TMF directly at office@tireemusicfestival.co.uk.

What is TMF?

For years, Tiree local and musician with the band Skerryvore Daniel Gillespie found himself performing at festivals around the world thinking how great it would be to have a similar event back home. Until one day, he and fellow Tiree local Stewart MacLennan decided to create exactly that.

Their early vision was one of a music festival capable of sharing the magic and beauty of Tiree with visitors from far and wide, and in doing so delivering a welcome boost to the economy and community of this remote island.

That was back in 2010 and resulted in a 600-capacity sell-out pilot event.

In the years since, thanks in no small part to an army of volunteers and a loyal following, TMF has produced consecutive sell-outs, growing in capacity each year until 2016 when the event reached the target max capacity of 2000 – a number that will not increase.