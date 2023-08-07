Tiree Music Festival announce date for 2024 asking punters if they want to roll over tickets from this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiree Music Festival announce date for 2024 asking punters if they want to roll over tickets from this year

The festival was cancelled on the day it was meant to start back in July.

By Louise Glen
Tiree Music Festival has announced its 2024 dates. Image: TMF.

Tiree Music Festival (TMF) has announced its 2024 dates, asking ticket holders from this year if they’d like the option of rolling over their visit until then.

After a year of planning the 2023 event, due to be held in July, the event was cancelled at the 11th hour due to a storm on the west coast island.

While many would-be festival goers have been waiting for a refund – organisers have now asked if they’d like to move their tickets until next year.

Alternatively, they will have a refund in a matter of weeks.

With only 2,000 or so tickets available for the annual music event – tickets are like gold dust.

A spokeswoman for TMF said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes on the refund process for TMF 2023.

“All ticket holders should now have received an email via Eventbrite outlining the steps you can take to request a refund or how to roll your ticket over to TMF2024.

“Remember to check your junk folders and please note all refund requests should be made by Friday September 8.

Tiree Music Festival will take place in 2024

“We can now confirm TMF2024 will take place on July 12 – 14 2024.

“After such a disappointing summer, we’re determined to make this the most magical TMF yet!”

She added: “We’re incredibly grateful for your support and patience while we work through these processes and for the many, many messages we’ve received about transferring tickets to next year.”

Any ticketholder who did not purchase tickets via Eventbrite or Tixel can contact TMF directly at office@tireemusicfestival.co.uk.

What is TMF?

For years, Tiree local and musician with the band Skerryvore Daniel Gillespie found himself performing at festivals around the world thinking how great it would be to have a similar event back home. Until one day, he and fellow Tiree local Stewart MacLennan decided to create exactly that.

Daniel Gillespie
Daniel Gillespie. Image: Morten Fog / Tønder Festival

Their early vision was one of a music festival capable of sharing the magic and beauty of Tiree with visitors from far and wide, and in doing so delivering a welcome boost to the economy and community of this remote island.

That was back in 2010 and resulted in a 600-capacity sell-out pilot event.

In the years since, thanks in no small part to an army of volunteers and a loyal following, TMF has produced consecutive sell-outs, growing in capacity each year until 2016 when the event reached the target max capacity of 2000 – a number that will not increase.

 

