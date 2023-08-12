Police attend two-vehicle crash at Tore Roundabout

A Highland road was closed to motorists following a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at the Tore Roundabout shortly after 11am today.

Police were called to the scene, at the junction of the A835 Tore to Dingwall road.

Officers confirmed there were no reports of any injuries.

The road was closed for a short time as recovery was arranged.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.20am on Saturday, August 12, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the Tore Roundabout.

“Officers attended and there were no reports of injuries. The road was closed while vehicle recovery took place.”