Ross County boss Malky Mackay expecting ‘usual St Johnstone’ test despite Perth side’s early season struggles

Ross County manager Malky Mackay anticipates nothing other than a typically stern test from St Johnstone on Saturday.

Saints exited the Viaplay Cup at the group stage, after suffering losses to lower league sides Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Stirling Albion.

That piled pressure on new boss Steven MacLean ahead of the league campaign, which the Perth side started with a 2-0 home defeat to Hearts last weekend.

MacLean is still in the process of adding to his squad, having drafted in five new faces so far, however Mackay is not reading into their early season struggles.

Mackay said: “I know them well and know Steven MacLean well – he’s a good coach.

“He set them up well at the weekend against Hearts. They had issues in the League Cup, but have added a couple of players. They made it tough for a good Hearts team.

“I know the usual St Johnstone are coming here, but I’m buoyed and looking forward to it.

“I’ve got a group here that I’m certainly thinking offer more consistency this year than last year.”

Bulk of Staggies’ recruitment already in place

Mackay, by contrast, has the bulk of his recruitment already in place, having signed nine players during the course of the summer.

With the Staggies approaching their first home league game of the season, Mackay is determined to carry on the feel-good factor from their dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle which secured their top-flight status last season.

He added: “It has been good in the first little part of the season, with the fact we have got most of our players in reasonably early.

“We are not scrambling heavily, looking for five players with a week to go. In my first year we were in that possibility.

“We got through the League Cup into the next round, and the group is settling.

“On the Monday, the queues for season tickets and the new strip was right out the door.”

Staggies have experience within ranks

County are likely to be without defender Ben Purrington due to a toe injury, while midfielder Scott Allardice is also doubtful after suffering a jarred knee against Celtic last week.

Mackay is pleased with the experience he has managed to assemble within his side.

The Staggies boss added: “It comes back to a wee bit of experience, getting the right age and with games under their belt.

“There’s something to be said for people that have got leadership experience and potential captains.

“Jim Brown was captain over at Drogheda, Will was captain at Wimbledon, while Jack is the same, and Connor Randall is someone that leads from the front.

“Ryan is another imposing figure who has played a lot of football.

“We are starting to get people all over the team that have that experience and leadership qualities. That certainly helps us.”