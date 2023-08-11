Ross County boss Malky Mackay expecting ‘usual St Johnstone’ test despite Perth side’s early season struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay expecting ‘usual St Johnstone’ test despite Perth side’s early season struggles

County play their first home league game of the season when Saints make the trip to Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA

Ross County manager Malky Mackay anticipates nothing other than a typically stern test from St Johnstone on Saturday.

Saints exited the Viaplay Cup at the group stage, after suffering losses to lower league sides Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Stirling Albion.

That piled pressure on new boss Steven MacLean ahead of the league campaign, which the Perth side started with a 2-0 home defeat to Hearts last weekend.

MacLean is still in the process of adding to his squad, having drafted in five new faces so far, however Mackay is not reading into their early season struggles.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS

Mackay said: “I know them well and know Steven MacLean well – he’s a good coach.

“He set them up well at the weekend against Hearts. They had issues in the League Cup, but have added a couple of players. They made it tough for a good Hearts team.

“I know the usual St Johnstone are coming here, but I’m buoyed and looking forward to it.

“I’ve got a group here that I’m certainly thinking offer more consistency this year than last year.”

Bulk of Staggies’ recruitment already in place

Mackay, by contrast, has the bulk of his recruitment already in place, having signed nine players during the course of the summer.

With the Staggies approaching their first home league game of the season, Mackay is determined to carry on the feel-good factor from their dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle which secured their top-flight status last season.

Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County’s play-off win over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

He added: “It has been good in the first little part of the season, with the fact we have got most of our players in reasonably early.

“We are not scrambling heavily, looking for five players with a week to go. In my first year we were in that possibility.

“We got through the League Cup into the next round, and the group is settling.

“On the Monday, the queues for season tickets and the new strip was right out the door.”

Staggies have experience within ranks

County are likely to be without defender Ben Purrington due to a toe injury, while midfielder Scott Allardice is also doubtful after suffering a jarred knee against Celtic last week.

Scott Allardice goes down injured against Celtic. Image: SNS

Mackay is pleased with the experience he has managed to assemble within his side.

The Staggies boss added: “It comes back to a wee bit of experience, getting the right age and with games under their belt.

“There’s something to be said for people that have got leadership experience and potential captains.

“Jim Brown was captain over at Drogheda, Will was captain at Wimbledon, while Jack is the same, and Connor Randall is someone that leads from the front.

“Ryan is another imposing figure who has played a lot of football.

“We are starting to get people all over the team that have that experience and leadership qualities. That certainly helps us.”

More from Ross County

Matthew Wright, right, is welcomed on loan to Elgin City by player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Elgin City FC
Elgin City land Ross County starlet Matthew Wright in loan swoop
Simon Murray celebrates with Jordan White after scoring against Edinburgh City. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County's firepower stacks up against any side from last season's…
Ross County have signed Ryan Leak from Salford City. Image: Ross County FC
Malky Mackay feels arrival of Ryan Leak has plugged Ross County's defensive gap
Ross County's James Brown celebrates after making it 4-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Ross County's James Brown challenged to earn place in Republic of Ireland squad
Ross County have signed Ryan Leak from Salford City. Image: Ross County FC
Malky Mackay strengthens Ross County backline with capture of Salford City defender Ryan Leak
Duncan Shearer, right, in action for the Dons against Zalgiris Vilinius in 1996.
Duncan Shearer: Let's hope it's only another shopping spree Zalgiris want should they return…
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
'Yan Dhanda will not be leaving Ross County this year' says Malky Mackay
Ross County's James Brown celebrates after making it 4-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Plenty of promise despite opening day defeat
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Simon Murray feels he should have been awarded penalty in early stages of Ross…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says early Ross County breakthrough could have changed dynamics of opening day…

Conversation