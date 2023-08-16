Corran Ferry off indefinitely as steering issues on ‘Maid’ ends service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Corran Ferry off indefinitely as steering issues on ‘Maid’ ends service

Council leaderships said 'everything possible has been done'.

By Louise Glen
Corran ferry sign explaining it has been cancelled.
Corran Ferry services were pulled on Wednesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Further investigation into the steering fault on the Corran ferry has revealed a “more serious issue” than initially thought.

The 47-year-old Maid of Glenhoul has been taken out of service – and a passenger service has resumed.

It is likely the “Maid” will need new parts, and this could take several weeks.

By this time it would be due back into service, it is expected the MV Corran will be back on the route.

However, Highland Council does not yet have a precise date for the Corran’s return.

It is unclear whether the council will make the repairs to the vessel.

The Corran has been in dry dock since last October.

Mv Maid of Glencoul pulling in to the ferry port.
The MV Maid of Glencoul was withdrawn from service on Tuesday due to a technical fault. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

There have been ongoing issues with the ferry/ Local businesses saying there has been a huge impact to the loss of revenue from travel and tourism in the area.

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “We continue to work with our external partners, engineers and crew to ensure the timescale for the return of the main vessel, MV Corran is as short as possible.

“In the meantime, contingency measures have been put in place.”

How can I get across the Corran Narrows?

A temporary passenger service from Ardgour to Fort William is in operation.

Rib boats providing a foot passenger service following the route of the Corran Ferry are being mobilised and should be in operation from Thursday August 17.

The free shuttle service will operate to the normal Corran Ferry timetable which is available to view here.

The A861 alternative road routes around the Loch have recently been improved with additional signage and expanded passing places.

The route around Loch Linnhe can be viewed here.

The spokeswoman continued: “It is likely to be busier than normal and we ask all drivers to allow extra journey time, to avoid convoy traffic and to use the passing places to allow traffic to safely pass.

A passenger service has been operating across the Corran Narrows. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Economy and infrastructure committee chairman, Ken Gowans said: “Everything possible has been done to maintain the Maid of Glencoul in service, however, the health and safety of all passengers and crew is our main priority and we need to be able to operate a safe and effective service.

“Whilst we appreciate this is a very disappointing setback for everyone concerned, we share the disappointment and the frustration.

“The council continues to be in consultation with both the Scottish and UK Governments and other partners, and we remain focused on working tirelessly, doing everything we possibly can to find short, medium and long-term solutions.

“It remains a priority to bring the main vessel, MV Corran back into service and the team continue to work closely with the boat yard to ensure that this remains on track to return as soon as possible.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Cairngorm Funicular
HIE secures £11 million settlement over Cairngorm Funicular
Inverness Banksy has added a new mural on the underpass nhear the Marriott.
'Small boat' street art under Inverness bridge by the Ness Bank(sy) praised
Bonmarche is preparing to open a new store in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Clothing retailer Bonmarche to open new store in Oban
Maryburgh roundabout with cars approaching.
One man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A835 near Maryburgh
Police have been cracking down on dangerous driving in the Highlands.
Road crimes soar on popular NC500 route as 168 speeding offences recorded in year
Ness Bridge
Inverness bridge reopens after emergency services attend water rescue incident
Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex.
Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off
Castle Sinclair
Wick coastguard rescue walker with broken leg
Balavil Estate general manager Gary Culpan next to the A9
A9 dualling: After seven years, the wait goes on for Highland estate planning cafe…
Tributes arefloodingg in for Mandy Mulvey who died following a crash near Wick
Tributes to 'young vibrant lass' who died following crash near Wick