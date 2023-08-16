Corran Ferry off indefinitely as steering issues on ‘Maid’ ends service

Further investigation into the steering fault on the Corran ferry has revealed a “more serious issue” than initially thought.

The 47-year-old Maid of Glenhoul has been taken out of service – and a passenger service has resumed.

It is likely the “Maid” will need new parts, and this could take several weeks.

By this time it would be due back into service, it is expected the MV Corran will be back on the route.

However, Highland Council does not yet have a precise date for the Corran’s return.

It is unclear whether the council will make the repairs to the vessel.

The Corran has been in dry dock since last October.

There have been ongoing issues with the ferry/ Local businesses saying there has been a huge impact to the loss of revenue from travel and tourism in the area.

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “We continue to work with our external partners, engineers and crew to ensure the timescale for the return of the main vessel, MV Corran is as short as possible.

“In the meantime, contingency measures have been put in place.”

How can I get across the Corran Narrows?

A temporary passenger service from Ardgour to Fort William is in operation.

Rib boats providing a foot passenger service following the route of the Corran Ferry are being mobilised and should be in operation from Thursday August 17.

The free shuttle service will operate to the normal Corran Ferry timetable which is available to view here.

The A861 alternative road routes around the Loch have recently been improved with additional signage and expanded passing places.

The route around Loch Linnhe can be viewed here.

The spokeswoman continued: “It is likely to be busier than normal and we ask all drivers to allow extra journey time, to avoid convoy traffic and to use the passing places to allow traffic to safely pass.

Economy and infrastructure committee chairman, Ken Gowans said: “Everything possible has been done to maintain the Maid of Glencoul in service, however, the health and safety of all passengers and crew is our main priority and we need to be able to operate a safe and effective service.

“Whilst we appreciate this is a very disappointing setback for everyone concerned, we share the disappointment and the frustration.

“The council continues to be in consultation with both the Scottish and UK Governments and other partners, and we remain focused on working tirelessly, doing everything we possibly can to find short, medium and long-term solutions.

“It remains a priority to bring the main vessel, MV Corran back into service and the team continue to work closely with the boat yard to ensure that this remains on track to return as soon as possible.”