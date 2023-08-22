Heartbreak for Inverness newly-wed as ‘love of his life’ dies on honeymoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Heartbreak for Inverness newly-wed as ‘love of his life’ dies on honeymoon

Keith Fernie's wife Brenda took ill after a day of sightseeing and reliving childhood memories in Edinburgh.

By Louise Glen
The Inverness wedding picture of Keith and Brenda Fernie. Brenda died while on honeymoon in Edinburgh.
Brenda and Keith Fernie at their wedding in Inverness. Image: Keith Fernie.

An Inverness man has spoken of his heartache after his bride of just five months collapsed and died on their honeymoon.

Keith Fernie and Brenda Ledgerwood tied the knot in March, but delayed their honeymoon to Edinburgh until early August.

During the trip, Brenda revisited places that held treasured memories of her childhood and told her new husband how happy she was.

But one night, as they were getting ready for bed, the 65-year-old suffered a heart attack.

Former ambulance technician Keith said there was nothing that could be done to save the “love of his life”.

Bernda Fernie from Inverness died on honeymoon in Edinburgh.
Brenda Fernie in Craigmillar Castle shortly before she died. Image: Keith Fernie.

Distraught, the 79-year-old headed for home the next day – and the full impact of his loss hit him while he was on the bus.

He has now thanked the kindness of the passengers and drivers who supported him as his grief hit.

‘Blissful’ trip turned to tragedy

Keith said: “Brenda was totally unique, an incredible amazing beautiful girl.

“We’d only been married five months when Brenda died in Edinburgh, her place of birth.

“These five months were the happiest of our entire lives.”

The couple had met some 30 years before, and while they had felt a connection at the time both were married.

Both marriages subsequently broke down and in 2023 the couple tied the knot after their divorces were finalised.

They had a simple wedding at the registry office in Inverness and looked forward to a “blissful” few days in Edinburgh.

It was there, on the day she died, they spent a day revisiting Brenda’s childhood haunts.

In Craigmillar Castle, she spoke of being the happiest in her life as a child dancing in the great hall of the then-abandoned fortress. She imagined that she was Mary Queen of Scots and played for hours in the castle’s ruins.

Keith and Brenda Fernie on on their wedding day in Inverness. Brenda died on honeymoon in Edinburgh.
Brenda Fernie and Keith Fernie at their wedding in Inverness. Image: Keith Fernie.

She told Keith that until the couple married she had not had such happiness again.

Just hours later, she died.

Keith said: “There was nothing to be done. She died instantly. She had an earlier heart attack from which she recovered well. But this one was catastrophic.

“It was the privilege of my life to have her in it. She is the greatest thing that had happened to me. I learned so much from her.”

Travelling back to Inverness without Brenda a day later on August 11 was “one of the hardest things” Keith said he ever had to do.

“I returned to Inverness in a distraught state some hours after Brenda’s death”, he said.

‘I shall never forget you’

Keith described his trip back north, without Brenda, as “one of the hardest things” he has ever had to do.

He thanked those who were on the August 11 bus back to Inverness with him for their compassion.

“I want to take the opportunity to say a huge thank you to the folk who were on the coach with me from Edinburgh to Inverness, and who gave me such help and support,” he said.

“I shall never forget you.”

He said both drivers and their colleagues, including the woman in the ticket office in Edinburgh were “compassion itself “.

“To all these brilliant folk, I extend my heartfelt thanks.

“Brenda believed God was Love with a capital ‘L’, and since God could never die neither could love.

Brenda Fernie who died suddenly while on honeymoon in Edinbugh. The couple lived in Inverness. Brenda is pictured at Craigmillar Castle.
Brenda Fernie in Craigmillar Castle. Image: Keith Fernie.

“And that meant our love for each other could never die either. None of us know too much about heaven, but that part at least I am able to understand. Maybe that’ll help someone who is grieving and reading this today.”

Keith said that he took some comfort that he was with Brenda when she took ill, and that they had enjoyed her last five months together.

He added: “She reached out to so many folk over the years, though hers was a troubled life with sadness and crushing loneliness from childhood onwards, and this she bore with great dignity.

“She deserved infinitely more from life than ever came her way, but I thank God it came right for her in the end, and for both of us.

“We found each other and we married, and Brenda died safe in my arms, happy and loved, worshipped and adored.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The Caribbean Princess cruise liner on a previous trip to Orkney
Orkney council sets out new limits around cruise liners amid overcrowding fears
Red deer hind found in "needless suffering" after being shot in Glen Etive. Image: Scottish Gamekeepers
Red deer found shot following suspected poaching at Glen Etive
Oban to Connel road is closed following a collision.
A85 Oban to Connel road reopened at Dunbeg following crash
Cocaine linked to Scottish drug deaths Aberdeen
Drug related deaths in Aberdeen drop to lowest level since 2014
NHS Highland sign outside Western Isles Hospital
Western Isles Hospital reopens ward following 'small' Covid outbreak
Inverness trains are suffering from a signalling issue. Pictured is a ScotRail train.
Signalling problem on Inverness to Aviemore train line leads to delays
Aqua Nor in Norway.
North firms on mission at world's largest aquaculture tech showcase
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. The Brent Centre has gained charitable status in Scotland - its first step to opening a centre in Inverness Picture shows; Stock pic for Brent Centre story. Aberdeen. Supplied by Brent Centre Date; Unknown
Much-needed mental health service for young people takes step closer to reality with new…
Mallaig lifeboat
Air and sea rescue launched for group of capsized kayakers near Mallaig
Pictured: Fort William Bike Park during construction. The pump track has been rescued from insurance woes by Alvance British Aluminium.
Fort William Bike Park 'rescued' by smelter bosses amid insurance woes

Conversation