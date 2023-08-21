Air and sea rescue launched for group of capsized kayakers near Mallaig

Coastguard and lifeboat crew were dispatched to rescue a group of kayakers in distress in Lochaber.

Four kayakers got into trouble this evening after they capsized five miles from Mallaig.

Due to the weather, the individuals struggled to recover as the swell overcame the group.

Stornoway Coastguard was called at 5.05pm and the Mallaig lifeboat, Coastguard Rescue Team and the Rescue 151 helicopter from Inverness attended.

The group was recovered by Mallaig lifeboat crew and returned to shore at around 6pm.

They were left to be assessed by the Scottish Ambulance Service.