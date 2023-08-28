A87 closed due to two-vehicle crash near Shiel Bridge

Police have closed the A87 Invergarry to Kyle of Lochalsh road south of Shiel Bridge due to a crash.

The incident occurred at around 2pm on Monday, August 28, involving two vehicles which collided between Shiel Bridge and Glen Moriston.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene including police, fire and ambulance.

Three fire appliances were deployed to the scene and crews eventually left the scene at 5.40pm.

Police confirmed they are still in attendance at the scene with the road currently closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.30pm on Monday, 28 August, 2023, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A87 south of Shiel Bridge.

“Emergency services are in attendance. The road is closed in both directions.”