A87 closed due to two-vehicle crash near Shiel Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A87 closed due to two-vehicle crash near Shiel Bridge

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A87.

By Ross Hempseed
A87
A87 has been closed due to a crash. Image: Google Maps.

Police have closed the A87 Invergarry to Kyle of Lochalsh road south of Shiel Bridge due to a crash.

The incident occurred at around 2pm on Monday, August 28, involving two vehicles which collided between Shiel Bridge and Glen Moriston.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene including police, fire and ambulance.

Three fire appliances were deployed to the scene and crews eventually left the scene at 5.40pm.

Police confirmed they are still in attendance at the scene with the road currently closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.30pm on Monday, 28 August, 2023, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A87 south of Shiel Bridge.

“Emergency services are in attendance. The road is closed in both directions.”

More from Highlands & Islands

CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I'm very confused': Those for and against controversial Academy Street decision speak out
Ruth Katya Barratt of Katya Embroidery has put the business up for sale.
Oban embroidery business that makes uniforms for the stars is up for sale
To go with story by Louise Glen. Houses for sale under ?80K in the north Picture shows; Houses for sale under ?80k. Aberdeen, Moray, Lewis and Dingwall. Supplied by Estate Agency Date; 28/08/2023
Four properties under £80,000 in Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands
Breaking news image. The A85 Oban to Connel road is closed due to a collision.
A938 at Carrbridge closed following two-vehicle crash
Collage of Hayley Green on left with map from Devon to Orkney route on right.
'It's ridiculous!' Bemused RAC mechanic tasked with 750-mile journey to repair Orkney woman's car
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street
Academy Street: Major plan to reduce Inverness traffic will continue after narrow council vote
Wardens Iain Farrell and Claire Fisher have been carrying out a visitor survey
Could voluntary parking fees help manage growing tourism pressure in Outer Hebrides?
An ambulance parked outside Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin
When is the busiest time at A&E?
Eilidh MacPhail.
Eilidh MacPhail: We can all do our bit to help make a better and…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a pepper spray viral star and Aldi's most loyal crook