Collision blocks A85 Oban to Crianlarich road at Tyndrum

The A85 at Tyndrum is currently blocked following a crash.

Police are at the scene and drivers are being asked to use an alternative route.

The A85 is the main route from the north and west to the central belt.

Drivers to Fort William are not impacted by the closure.

Drivers between Oban and Tyndrum have been asked to be careful on their approach.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “The A85 is currently blocked in both directions due to a collision.

“Police are currently on scene.”

