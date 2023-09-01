Pink clothing and Disney flowers at funeral of bride-to-be who loved to laugh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Pink clothing and Disney flowers at funeral of bride-to-be who loved to laugh

There were emotional tributes to Angela Gillies, who died five weeks before she was due to be married.

By John Ross
Mourners were asked to wear pink and bright colours to the funeral. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mourners were asked to wear pink and bright colours to the funeral. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The son of a woman due to be married later this month told her funeral of his sorrow that she would not get her ‘Cinderella Day’.

Angela Gillies died on August 20, a week before her 52nd birthday and five weeks before her wedding.

Just two days before her death, the mother-of-two with three grandchildren postponed her hen party to have a routine hospital operation.

‘A wonderful woman’

Around 200 mourners smiled through their tears as they joined her fiancé Kevin Pratt and wider family to celebrate Angela’s life.

The service at D Chisholm and Sons funeral home in Inverness was conducted by humanist celebrant Lesley Simpson.

Lesley was due to marry Kevin and Angela on September 23.

The couple met six years ago when Angela was living in Aviemore and they set up home together in Inverness four years ago.

Following her death, Kevin, 53, described Angela as “a wonderful woman” and “one of a kind”.

A floral wreath portraying Mickey Mouse. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She loved Christmas and Disney films and the wedding was to have had a Disney theme.

She was also a big fan of Pink and saw her in concert three times, the last occasion in June in Bolton with Kevin, their last big night out together.

Many mourners dressed in pink or bright colours at the service, where music included ‘When I Get There’, by Pink and ‘Circle of Life’ from The Lion King.

Pink tassels adorned her coffin which sat with a floral arrangement in the shape of Mickey Mouse’s face after the service on its way to Laggantygown Cemetery in Aviemore.

She enriched peoples’ lives

Ms Simpson said Angela was “one of life’s great and wonderful characters”.

“Sadly I thought the ceremony I would be conducting for Angela would be her wedding ceremony in just a few weeks’ time.

“So today I feel extremely sad but very honoured to have been asked by the family to lead this ceremony of farewell and celebration of Angela’s life.

“I just wish there was no need for me to be here at all.”

She described Angela as “exceptional, strong-willed, determined, feisty, sociable, fun-loving, kind and caring, honest and down-to-earth”.

She was someone who loved to laugh and have a good party and who enriched peoples’ lives.

Angela’s finace Kevin Pratt said she was “one of”a kind”. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ms Simpson said Angela would want to be remembered with a smile “the way she was often in life”.

“So let us be brave enough today and remember her with happiness.”

Angela had two sons, Kieran and Allan, and three grandchildren, Thea, Alaya and Killian.

Radiant smile

In an emotional tribute, Allan said his mother was the “family’s rock” and her “radiant smile, infectious laugh and abundance of love you had to share” will be missed.

Referring to her “obsession” with Disney, he said: “Like Peter Pan, she never grew old. Like Moana, she could overcome her fears. And like Snow White, she had three of the seven dwarves to look after in her grandkids.

“The one thing she wanted was her Cinderella day and I’m so sorry you never got it.”

Angela’s father Brian also described her as “our baby, our angel, our brightest star”.

The couple were due to marry on September 23

Angela regularly attended The Oxygen Works centre in Inverness where she received treatment for fibromyalgia and ME.

Donations at the service will go the charity and Munlochy Animal Aid.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her friend Helen Duncan to support Kevin and Angela’s family. So far it has raised £3,400.

More from Inverness

Inverness Justice Centre, Benjamin Lewis.
Man jailed for choking underage girl during illegal sex
North Kessock Primary School pupils with representatives from Harry Gow, Caley Thistle and Ross Country football clubs, Visit Inverness Loch Ness and Loch Ness by Jacobite who have all donated items for the capsule. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Do not open until 2073: North Kessock pupils start 50-year countdown on time capsule…
Don Johnstone in Inverness.
Visit Inverness Loch Ness hires former Caley Thistle marketing guru
Baby Jude was born 10 weeks premature at Raigmore Hospital.
Inverness grandmother to fundraise for staff who cared for premature grandson at Raigmore Hospital
Concerns about the A9 go back decades and decades. This photo is from the early 70s. Image: DC Thomson.
Doctors warned about danger of deaths on A9 without dualling in 1973
Could one of these places lead to Renee and Andrew MacRae? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson design team
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Could these sites hold the clues to finding their bodies?
HIE chairman Alistair Dodds, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray and HIE chief executive with a copy of HIE's new strategy for creating economic prosperity in the north
Economic development quango unveils blueprint to make Highlands greener
Average speed cameras on the A9 near Auchterarder
Thousands of van drivers caught speeding on deadly A9 as courier firm admits staff…
David Mackay looking at camera while holding baby Isla.
David Mackay: We travelled from Elgin to Inverness to have our baby, it's about…
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade

Conversation