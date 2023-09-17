Man airlifted to hospital after ‘encountering a herd of cows’ near famous Barra beach

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he ‘encountered a herd of cows and a bull’ near a famous beach in Barra.

The walker was with two women near Traigh Mhor when the group were accosted by the farm animals at around 8:30pm on Saturday night.

All three were injured, with the 56-year-old man being airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The two women were treated at St Brendan’s Hospital in Castlebay.

All three people have now been discharged following the incident, which was attended by the police, coastguard and ambulance service.

Traigh Mhor is known around the world as it is the only beach where flights land and take off close to Barra Airport.

The white shell sand beach has been voted as the world’s most spectacular plane landing.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.05 pm on Saturday, September 16, police and emergency services were called to Eoligarry, Barra, following a report that three people, a man and two women, had been injured by a heard of cows and a bull whilst walking between near Traigh Eais and Traigh Mor.

“A 56-year-old man was flown by air ambulance to the QEUH but has since been discharged.

“The two women were treated at St Brendan’s Hospital in Castlebay and have also been discharged.”

Officers confirmed advice had been given to all parties regarding the possible dangers of cows and there would be no further police action.