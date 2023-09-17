Man airlifted to hospital after ‘encountering a herd of cows’ near famous Barra beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man airlifted to hospital after ‘encountering a herd of cows’ near famous Barra beach

The man along with two women were walking near the world-famous beach used as a runway on the island of Barra.

By Ross Hempseed
Barra beach where the group were accosted by cows. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Barra beach where the group were accosted by cows. Image: Gordon Lennox.

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he ‘encountered a herd of cows and a bull’ near a famous beach in Barra.

The walker was with two women near Traigh Mhor when the group were accosted by the farm animals at around 8:30pm on Saturday night.

All three were injured, with the 56-year-old man being airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The two women were treated at St Brendan’s Hospital in Castlebay.

All three people have now been discharged following the incident, which was attended by the police, coastguard and ambulance service.

Traigh Mhor is known around the world as it is the only beach where flights land and take off close to Barra Airport.

Cows on farm.
Cows accosted a group of walkers on Barra on Saturday. Image: John Simpson.

The white shell sand beach has been voted as the world’s most spectacular plane landing.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.05 pm on Saturday, September 16, police and emergency services were called to Eoligarry, Barra, following a report that three people, a man and two women, had been injured by a heard of cows and a bull whilst walking between near Traigh Eais and Traigh Mor.

“A 56-year-old man was flown by air ambulance to the QEUH but has since been discharged.

“The two women were treated at St Brendan’s Hospital in Castlebay and have also been discharged.”

Officers confirmed advice had been given to all parties regarding the possible dangers of cows and there would be no further police action.

